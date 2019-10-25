Quantcast
Trump dials up rhetoric by tweeting Evangelical leader declaring impeachment a religious ‘battle’

President Donald Trump ramped up his rhetoric against impeachment by tweeting a video calling it a battle between good and evil.

Late on Friday evening, Trump posted a clip of Fox personality Lou Dobbs interviewing Evangelical leader Robert Jeffress.

“Look, 99% of Evangelicals oppose President Trump being removed from office,” Jeffress argued. “They know this is nothing but a farce. This is what — this is a farce to overturn 2016 and attempt to steal 2020 at the same time.”

“They know this is a spiritual battle, Lou, between good and evil and Evangelicals are not going to abandon this president in this impeachment farce,” Jeffress argued.

He then claimed that Trump’s support had actually increased during the less than 30 seconds he spent answering the question.

“They are with him one-hundred percent,” he argued.

close-image