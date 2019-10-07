Quantcast
Trump falsely claims he ‘consulted with everybody’ including Joint Chiefs – Pentagon was ‘blindsided’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump late Sunday night decided to pull U.S. troops out of northern Syria – opening the area to an invasion by Turkey against the Kurds, who have helped the U.S. in the war against ISIS.

According to multiple reports Trump talked to Turkish President Erdogan Sunday night, then immediately had the White House issue the statement that he had called for the withdrawal.

Other reports say the Pentagon was “blindsided,” and learned of the decision news reports. Even Fox News is reporting the Pentagon was “blindsided.”

And yet, Monday afternoon, asked by a reporter if he had consulted with anyone, Trump lied.

“I consulted with everybody. I always consult with everybody,” he claimed. That claim is also false. Trump has a record of making decisions based on the last person he talked to and making the announcement himself, surprising everyone. In fact, in February Trump announced he was pulling out of Syria, but had consulted with no one, not even his top military commander in the Middle East.

Trump Monday afternoon went on to claim many people are “extremely thrilled,” including the U.K. Reports from earlier Monday say Trump did not consult with them either.

President Trump, in the video below, also lied once again, claiming when he bacame president the U.S. Military “did not have ammunition.” That’s totally false, also.

Watch:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
