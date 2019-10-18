Trump flayed for self-pitying whine about how hard it is being president: ‘Resign — you won’t be missed’

President Donald Trump on Friday bitterly complained about the purported ill treatment he’s received as president of the United States.

In an angry tweet, the president bemoaned having to deal with House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry at the same time he’s trying to do unspecified “important work” for the United States.

“Can you believe I am doing this important work for our Country, and have to deal with Corrupt Adam Schiff and the Do Nothing Democrats at the same time?” the president wrote. “It was not intended to be this way for a President!”

Can you believe I am doing this important work for our Country, and have to deal with Corrupt Adam Schiff and the Do Nothing Democrats at the same time? It was not intended to be this way for a President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2019

Trump’s tweet drew an immediate backlash from followers, many of whom informed him that he could end his woes immediately by simply resigning from the job.

Check out some reactions below.

Always the victim 😂 — J.J. (@JJ_J0NE5) October 18, 2019

The easy solution is to resign. Then you can just be a criminal. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) October 18, 2019

Wow, this is dumb — Trump says that his tweets viciously denouncing Democrats are "important work for our Country." Instead of sitting around sending out ugly tweets, why don't you get serious about solving the homeless crisis or the global warming crisis? — Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) October 18, 2019

I can't carry it for you Mr. Frodo. — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) October 18, 2019

Literally exactly how it was intended: Founders were terrified of corrupt, authoritarian King, so they mandated Congress have strong oversight powers of President. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) October 18, 2019

It’s called checks and balances. If you have a problem with it, resign. You won’t be missed. — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) October 18, 2019