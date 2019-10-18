Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump flayed for self-pitying whine about how hard it is being president: ‘Resign — you won’t be missed’

Published

4 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Friday bitterly complained about the purported ill treatment he’s received as president of the United States.

In an angry tweet, the president bemoaned having to deal with House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry at the same time he’s trying to do unspecified “important work” for the United States.

“Can you believe I am doing this important work for our Country, and have to deal with Corrupt Adam Schiff and the Do Nothing Democrats at the same time?” the president wrote. “It was not intended to be this way for a President!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s tweet drew an immediate backlash from followers, many of whom informed him that he could end his woes immediately by simply resigning from the job.

Check out some reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump flayed for self-pitying whine about how hard it is being president: ‘Resign — you won’t be missed’

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 18, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Friday bitterly complained about the purported ill treatment he's received as president of the United States.

In an angry tweet, the president bemoaned having to deal with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry at the same time he's trying to do unspecified "important work" for the United States.

"Can you believe I am doing this important work for our Country, and have to deal with Corrupt Adam Schiff and the Do Nothing Democrats at the same time?" the president wrote. "It was not intended to be this way for a President!"

Can you believe I am doing this important work for our Country, and have to deal with Corrupt Adam Schiff and the Do Nothing Democrats at the same time? It was not intended to be this way for a President!

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kellyanne Conway accused of violating Hatch Act at least 50 times this year — on Twitter alone

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 18, 2019

By

According to a report from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway has "surpassed 50 violations of the Hatch Act on Twitter alone this past year."

Explaining the numbers, the report states, "CREW’s report on Conway’s continued violations outlines five categories of tweets that violate the Hatch Act: attacking or mocking Democratic presidential candidates, attacking the Democratic Party, promoting President Trump's re-election, promoting the Republican Party, and attacking President Trump's political adversaries. Conway has multiple violations in each category," before noting that Twitter's Terms of Service indicates one of Trump's closest aides is in violation and should have her account suspended.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

GOP giving up trying to reclaim House seats as 2020 wipeout looms: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 18, 2019

By

Faced with a ticket likely headed by an unpopular president and watching the Democrats rake in campaign cash ahead of the 2020 election, the Republican Party is conceding they will not win back the House by reclaiming seats they lost in the so-called 2018 "blue wave" election.

According to a report from Politico, Democratic candidates have been stockpiling massive amounts of cash to wage war in what is expected to be a high turnout election with Donald Trump as the face of the Republican Party and seats that the GOP thought they might have a shot at now appearing unattainable.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image