Trump foe Justin Amash schools GOP demanding loyalty for the president

Republicans were told not to worry about defending President Donald Trump on his actions and to attack the process of impeachment instead. But on Wednesday, Trump demanded Republicans defend his actions as “no quid pro quo” and that his call with Ukraine was “perfect.”

Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) instead explained that he’s not in Congress to uphold the reputation of a Republican president, he’s there for the American people.

“We swear an oath to support and defend the Constitution, not an oath to support and defend Donald Trump’s abuse of the office of the presidency,” Amash tweeted.

Amash is one of very few Republicans who were willing to attack the president. There was so much backlash that Amash was forced to leave the Republican Party.