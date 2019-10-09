Trump has leapt to where Nixon was in 1974 — and is using the same playbook
While Richard Nixon’s impeachment appears inevitable in hindsight, it very much did not seem that way in the early 1970s. Nixon swept his re-election with 49 states, and had extremely high approval ratings. It wasn’t until a couple years of investigation and a high-profile showdown with Congress and the Supreme Court that the public decided he should be removed from office.
President Donald Trump, however, has had no such political capital to spend. With the Ukraine revelations coming in fast and House Democrats ramping up their impeachment probe, polls are now starting to show a majority of the American people want him impeached and removed — most notably, a Fox News poll released on Wednesday:
Trump has leapt to where Nixon was in 1974. Impressive. https://t.co/8uOxzM29F8
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 9, 2019
Trump, meanwhile, is using the same playbook that Nixon did to try to get himself out of trouble. He is mounting paranoid attacks on his enemies, and trying to bully or intimidate people investigating him. Even his talking point about the impeachment effort being a “coup,” noted Princeton historian Kevin Kruse, is a tactic well-worn by Nixon’s supporters during the early stages of the Watergate investigation:
When Republican Richard Nixon was facing impeachment in 1973, his supporters — like this letter writer to a Washington Post columnist — denounced the effort as a "coup d'etat." pic.twitter.com/IviHLduTQR
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 9, 2019
Trump must hope that the parallels with Nixon — who famously resigned in disgrace in 1974 after members of his party told him they could not defend his conduct — will end here.
Breaking Banner
Trump instructed staff to let off an Iranian gold trader linked to Rudy Giuliani: report
On Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported that in 2017, President Donald Trump asked then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to pressure his own Justice Department to drop a criminal investigation into Reza Zarrab, an Iranian-Turkish gold trader who was a client of Rudy Giuliani.
Tillerson reportedly refused, telling the president it would be unethical to interfere in the investigation — and those in the Oval Office when Trump made the request were reportedly left in shock.
Breaking Banner
#TrumpGenocide trends on Twitter after Trump green-lights ethnic cleansing of the Kurds
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he wanted the expected ethnic cleansing of Kurds by Turkey to be done in a "humane way."
And he was mocked on Twitter and on MSNBC after arguing that Kurds aren't that strong of allies because they did not storm the beaches of Normandy during World War II.
Breaking Banner
Special forces soldier tells Fox News reporter he’s ‘ashamed’ to carry out Trump’s order on the Kurds
A special forces soldier spoke to Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin and confessed they were "ashamed."
"I just spoke to a distraught US Special Forces soldier who is among the 1000 or so US troops in Syria tonight who is serving alongside the SDF Kurdish forces," Griffin tweeted Wednesday evening.
She also said that it was one of the hardest phone calls she's ever taken.
"I am ashamed for the first time in my career," the soldier told her. "Turkey is not doing what it agreed to. It's horrible."