Trump ignited ‘real frustration’ within the military by spilling secrets about ISIS raid: NBC reporter

During a segment on MSNBC this Monday, reporter Peter Alexander gave an update on a military service dog that was wounded in the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi after it chased the jihadist militant into a tunnel and cornered him.

Alexander reported that the dog will be okay, but added that the military community is upset that the general public is even talking about the dog, thanks to President Trump’s willingness to divulge key details about the raid.

“Within the military community there has been real frustration about the way the President did detail so many operational details,” Alexander said. “Eight helicopters, he said — the way the assault took place, the way they entered that compound, the fact that where were dogs with them, and there are concerns within the military community that by giving so much detail the way that he did, he threatened to undermine the sort of operational efforts that might take place in future raids of that kind.”

