Trump ignited ‘real frustration’ within the military by spilling secrets about ISIS raid: NBC reporter
During a segment on MSNBC this Monday, reporter Peter Alexander gave an update on a military service dog that was wounded in the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi after it chased the jihadist militant into a tunnel and cornered him.
Alexander reported that the dog will be okay, but added that the military community is upset that the general public is even talking about the dog, thanks to President Trump’s willingness to divulge key details about the raid.
“Within the military community there has been real frustration about the way the President did detail so many operational details,” Alexander said. “Eight helicopters, he said — the way the assault took place, the way they entered that compound, the fact that where were dogs with them, and there are concerns within the military community that by giving so much detail the way that he did, he threatened to undermine the sort of operational efforts that might take place in future raids of that kind.”
Watch the segment below:
The View erupts over Trump’s announcement of ISIS leader’s death: ‘He thanked Russia first!’
"The View" erupted in a clash over President Donald Trump's announcement that U.S. forces killed Islamic State leader Ab? Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Co-host Abby Huntsman, who has become an outspoken Trump critic, argued the president should be allowed to bask in praise for the military victory, since he also shoulders the blame when things go wrong.
"We spend every day on the show with a tit for tat and trying to find a hit on Trump, and say what a terrible president he is," Huntsman said. "I'm not going to do this today, because the men and women who were involved don't deserve it. They don't deserve that conversation, they deserve to be praised for that mission."
What connects the white supremacist ideology of so-called white nationalists to extreme misogyny? Extreme victimhood
For Jessica Reaves, the journey into the most hateful reaches of the internet began after the 2018 van attack in Toronto. A white male in his 20s plowed his vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians, killing 10 and injuring 16. After he was arrested, the driver told police that an online community of involuntary celibates, or “incels,” had radicalized him.
“That was definitely not the first time that we'd seen someone who identifies as an incel . . . act out against women violently, strike out against them, murder them,” says Reaves, who, as editorial director at the Center for Extremism at the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), monitors extremists across the ideological spectrum. “But it was a sort of turning point in the sense that people were starting to really pay attention to this issue.”
Michigan shop owner says he’s not racist after Halloween display shows Trump holding Obama’s head on a rope
A Michigan auto shop owner said over the weekend that he "went too far" with a Halloween decoration that suggested President Donald Trump lynched President Barack Obama.
Dave Huff, owner of Quality Coatings in Livingston County, insisted to the Detroit Free Press that a Halloween display of Trump holding Obama's head on a rope had nothing to do with race.
"No race ever went into this thing," Huff insisted. "It was a Halloween decoration that I guess went too far."