Trump impersonated a CNN anchor — and a US president — during epic meltdown at Texas speech
President Donald Trump offered multiple impersonations during a campaign rally in Dallas, Texas on Thursday.
Trump showed the crowd his impersonation of a president of the United States — and a CNN anchor.
“No guns. No religion. No oil. No natural gas,” Trump said. “Abraham Lincoln could not win Texas under those circumstances. Couldn’t do it.”
In fact, Abraham Lincoln could not win Texas when he ran for president as the state refused to print any ballots with his name.
He then showed the audience two impersonations as part of his 87-minute speech.
“I used it to say, I can be more presidential. Look,” Trump said, as he shuffled awkwardly on stage.
“All you have to do is look like a stiff,” he said.
He then impersonated a CNN reporter saying, “Texas is in play.”
That was a common theme in the speech, that Texas was not in play, despite the fact a Republican president had just flown to Texas for a campaign rally.
Watch:
WATCH LIVE: Beto O’Rourke holds ‘Rally Against Fear’ to counter Trump’s re-election rally
While supporters of President Donald Trump gathered on Thursday in the American Airlines Center Dallas, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke held a "Rally Against Fear" less than 15 miles away in Grand Prairie.
O'Rourke's presidential campaign said the rally was to "directly confront Donald Trump’s dangerous hatred and division on the night he tries to spread it across the battleground state of Texas."
"We will not be defined by this president’s fear, his hate, or the differences between us that he tries to exploit but instead by a renewed sense of hope and a unified vision for the future of our country. In this moment of smallness, paranoia, and division, Texas is going to lead the way with our strength, our courage, our diversity, and the big, bold, ambitious things we want to achieve together," the campaign said.