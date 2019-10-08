Trump invites Erdogan to White House — just after giving him a green light to massacre Kurdish forces

On Tuesday, a White House official confirmed that President Donald Trump has invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the White House on November 13.

This announcement comes less than two days after Trump announced that U.S. forces will be exiting northern Syria and shifting ISIS counterterrorism efforts onto Turkey — a move that drew sharp bipartisan anger, as it could embolden Erdoğan to attack the Kurdish forces that have fought for the United States in the region at great personal risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has attempted to downplay this risk, tweeting that he will “destroy” the Turkish economy if “in my great and unmatched wisdom” Erdoğan does anything that threatens human rights.