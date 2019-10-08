Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump invites Erdogan to White House — just after giving him a green light to massacre Kurdish forces

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, a White House official confirmed that President Donald Trump has invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the White House on November 13.

This announcement comes less than two days after Trump announced that U.S. forces will be exiting northern Syria and shifting ISIS counterterrorism efforts onto Turkey — a move that drew sharp bipartisan anger, as it could embolden Erdoğan to attack the Kurdish forces that have fought for the United States in the region at great personal risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has attempted to downplay this risk, tweeting that he will “destroy” the Turkish economy if “in my great and unmatched wisdom” Erdoğan does anything that threatens human rights.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet explodes after White House blocks EU diplomat testimony: ‘Lock him up – I’ve had it with this garbage’

Published

17 mins ago

on

October 8, 2019

By

Upon news that Donald Trump's ambassador to the European Union was refusing to testify before a Democratic-controlled House committee on the advice of the State Department just hours before he was slated to appear, the internet exploded with the accusations of another White House cover-up.

According to a New York Times report, the Trump administration ordered European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland to stand up the committee members expecting to question him about his role in getting the Ukrainian government on board with investigating former Vice President Joe Biden.

The reaction was swift, with one Twitter commenter stating the stonewalling was just one more item to add to Trump's impeachment charges.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump justifies selling out the Kurds by pointing out Turkey helps manufacture American fighter jets

Published

46 mins ago

on

October 8, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday justified his widely panned decision to sell out Kurdish allies in Northern Syria by pointing out the the Turkish government is "a big trading partner of the United States."

Trump on Sunday announced a withdrawal of American forces from Syria, which he said would then be followed by a Turkish military operation in the area. Turkey has long planned a military operation aimed at wiping out American-backed Kurdish forces in the region, which has led to accusations that the president has blatantly sold out key allies in the fight against Islamic State.

Trump, however, believes this sellout was acceptable because of the economic benefits America gets from its relationship with Turkey.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Top diplomat testimony blocked by Trump administration — less than an hour before impeachment committee meeting

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 8, 2019

By

The Trump administration on Tuesday ordered European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland not attend previously scheduled congressional hearings in which he was supposed to testify about his role in getting the Ukrainian government on board with investigating former Vice President Joe Biden.

The New York Times reports that the decision to block Sondland's testimony came less than an hour before he was scheduled to deliver congressional testimony. According to the Times, the Trump administration "appears to be making the calculation that it is better off risking the House’s ire than letting Mr. Sondland show up and set a precedent for cooperation with an inquiry they have strenuously argued is illegitimate."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image