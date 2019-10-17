Trump is angry with Mick Mulvaney for contradicting him on motivation for Ukraine call: report

On Thursday, CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta reported that President Donald Trump is angry with White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney for claiming there was a quid pro quo attached to foreign aid for Ukraine, contingent on helping the president investigate Democrats:

Trump was not happy with Mulvaney’s performance in the briefing room today, I’m told. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 18, 2019

This news stands in contrast to previous reports that Trump was pleased with Mulvaney’s defense of him.

Mulvaney’s remarks triggered horror from White House lawyers, and prompted him later to walk back his claims and deny he ever claimed a quid pro quo.