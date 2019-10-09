Quantcast
Trump is freaking out so much about impeachment he’s calling Mitch McConnell 3 times a day

Published

36 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump and his team of White House advisers are starting to panic about whether Republicans will falter when it comes to impeachment.

According to CNN, Trump is freaking out so much has started calling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as much as three times a day.

Trump has claimed that he welcomes impeachment, but his Twitter account shows another story. With his tweets and retweets more than doubling since the inquiry was announced, Trump appears to be spiraling into a meltdown with each new revelation.

The report said that it was McConnell who is telling a small number of Republicans about the president’s meltdowns.

“This story, based on a single anonymous source, is categorically false. Leader McConnell never said anything like this,” said McConnell’s spokesperson Doug Andres.

Trump has been lashing out at Republicans senators he thinks might be disloyal, something he’s done since the beginning of taking office. Now, however, he needs them. So, if they intend to continue the attacks, Trump reportedly told McConnell that he’ll go after any Republican who dares to criticize him.
“McConnell faces his own dilemma of having to preserve the Republican majority in the Senate, while also placating an erratic President who demands nothing short of total loyalty,” the CNN report said. “That will become harder as more details about Trump’s dealings with Ukraine trickle out.”

One of few Republicans willing to stand up to Trump has been Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) who won’t need to be reelected until after Trump’s first term is up. Romney enjoys greater support than Trump in the state.

But support of Trump isn’t enough. CNN said that Trump has become concerned about Republicans unwilling to defend him.

“Internal disputes, long rife in Trump’s West Wing, have also heightened the sense of disorder at Trump’s approach to impeachment,” the report described. “Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is seen by many aides as leading the impeachment strategy efforts. A source close to the President’s impeachment team said Kushner is playing a ‘growing role’ in how the White House handles the response, though other officials said much of the response will be left to ‘Jay and Trey,’ a reference to Gowdy and Jay Sekulow, members of the outside legal team.”

That said, Trump tends to control all of his media, regardless of what his advisers tell him.

Read the full report.


