Trump is furious over news coverage of Mick Mulvaney’s flub — and he’s growing ‘increasingly frustrated and agitated’
President Donald Trump is watching Mick Mulvaney going down on cable news, said one political analyst on CNN Sunday. The criticism of the chief of staff came after Trump spent the weekend watching media coverage of Mulvaney’s flub, the network reported.
“Trump has voraciously consumed news coverage about Mulvaney and has become more agitated,” the source said according to the report. “Specifically, the President is concerned, according to the source, that Mulvaney is not transitioning enough to the role he is in now — helping to lead the impeachment inquiry defense from the West Wing.”
It’s prompting some political analysts to wonder if Mulvaney’s job is on the chopping block of political careers in the Trump White House.
“Well, President Trump doesn’t like to admit mistakes,” explained presidential historian Tim Naftali. “If he were to fire Mulvaney right now, apparently he was on his way out before the impeach. Inquiry started. If he were to fire him now, this would raise all kinds of questions, more questions about the quid pro, Mulvaney’s admission that there had been a quid pro quo. You don’t need one for the president’s actions to be impeachable, but since the president said there was no quid pro quo, that has made it harder for him to defend himself. For him to fire him right now, it’s just not very good for the president. I suspect Mulvaney has managed to hold on to his job a little for now, but we’ll see.”
Politico reporter Anita Kumar said that Trump has an affection for his White House counsel, and while he doesn’t have the experience as a chief of staff, she said that the counsel may get a new position soon.
“But there’s one thing you have to remember about President Trump, which is he really does look at what is playing on television and how that appears and the publicity around it so if he feels that Mulvaney has really given him that publicity, he might let him go,” she said.
If Mulvaney was let go, he would be the fourth chief of staff to leave the White House since Trump took office nearly three years ago. Former President Barack Obama has three chiefs of staff over the course of eight years.
Watch the video below:
CNN
‘Was Alex Jones not available?’ CNN faces viewer backlash for hiring ‘conspiracy dunce Sean Duffy’
CNN viewers lashed out on Sunday after the network announced it had hired former Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy (R), who quit his previous job in Congress to take care of his nine children.
During a Sunday appearance on CNN's State of the Union program, Duffy defended President Donald Trump by repeating a conspiracy theory about a Democratic Party server that he claimed is controlled by Ukrainians.
Read some of the responses to Duffy's first appearance as a CNN contributor.
CNN
‘Factually wrong’ Sean Duffy busted pushing ‘absurd conspiracy theory’ on his first day as a CNN contributor
CNN announced on Sunday that former Congressman Sean Duffy, who quit Congress to take care of nine children, has joined the network as a political analyst. He spent his first appearance repeating Republican talking points and a wild conspiracy theory.
During an appearance on CNN's State of the Union program, Duffy defended President Donald Trump by bringing up the conspiracy theory that Ukraine has control of a Democratic Party server.
"Hold on a second!" Duffy said in response to Republican analyst Amanda Carpenter, who argued that Trump can only blame himself if he gets impeached.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s ‘fake news” claims are no longer working and it’s ‘another nail in the impeachment inquiry’: CNN’s April Ryan
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" early Sunday morning, contributor April Ryan said that recent polling showing the public wants Donald Trump impeached is a sign that his old tricks are no longer working.
Speaking with host Victor Blackwell, Ryan said that it is not good news that polling supporting impeachment is holding firm as the president tries to dismiss his bevy of latest scandals including his quid pro quo phone call with the president of Ukraine and his now-aborted plan to hold the G7 at one of his golf resorts.
"It's not good news for the president at all," Ryan began. "These polls are not only staying steady, they are consistent with other polls. A slight majority of Americans want this impeachment inquiry. And when you get to things where we understand, you know, this is tit for tat and quid pro quo as [acting chief of staff Mick] Mulvaney was saying, people understand this."