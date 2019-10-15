Quantcast
Trump is relying on conspiracy theories to fight impeachment because ‘it is just easier’: GOP officials

Faced with the prospect of impeachment over the Ukraine scandal, President Donald Trump is resorting to an old standby: Posit vast government conspiracies against him. He has resurrected the debunked claim that the FBI infiltrated his campaign with a spy, suggested the whistleblower who outed his Ukraine call is an operative of a left-wing “Deep State” of intelligence officials, and falsely suggested that the whistleblower rules were changed at the last minute to allow the complaint.

According to Politico, sources within the GOP acknowledge Trump is making up conspiracy narratives because it is easier for him than dealing with the facts as they are.

“I just think he keeps up the game,” said one former high-ranking Trump official. “It is much easier to have a conspiracy theory than have to deal with the facts. He and facts have a severe dislike for each other. He and facts don’t get along. If you are not going to get along with facts and you have an administration known for lying, then everything becomes a conspiracy theory.”

Former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele said something similar about Trump’s “Deep State” rants.

“Where were all of these people, who suddenly seem to have existed inside the government body, when Ronald Reagan was running the government, or when Bush 41 or 43 were there? Where were all of these people?” Steele asked. “It is just easier to blame it on some nefarious organization and individuals rather than doing the job you are going to do. If I can blame you, why would I take responsibility?”

