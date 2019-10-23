Trump is ‘running out of game plan’ as damning facts pile up: Former GOP House Intel chair
Former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI), who previously served as the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said that the Trump White House’s angry attacks on ambassador Bill Taylor reek of desperation.
After CNN’s Jim Sciutto read the White House’s statement accusing Taylor of being a “radical unelected bureaucrat,” Rogers dismissed the statement as the act of a cornered administration.
“Bill Taylor is a well respected diplomat over his decades of service to the United States,” he said. “When you go on this kind of extreme shouting, hair-on-fire criticism, you are running out of game plan. That’s exactly what that tells me.”
Rogers then acknowledged it was possible that Taylor merely had a different perspective of events than Trump officials, but he said the pattern of diplomatic malfeasance that’s already been established is incredibly damning.
“Think about what just happened: We picked up and ran from Syria at the drop of a hat against all the advice from both military and diplomatic advisers,” he said. “We got into this kerfuffle here where we’ve just told the world, ‘Don’t worry about the State Department, we’ve got this other channel… headed by my personal lawyer. None of this looks good for the United States.”
Watch the video below.
CNN
Trump is ‘running out of game plan’ as damning facts pile up: Former GOP House Intel chair
Former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI), who previously served as the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said that the Trump White House's angry attacks on ambassador Bill Taylor reek of desperation.
After CNN's Jim Sciutto read the White House's statement accusing Taylor of being a "radical unelected bureaucrat," Rogers dismissed the statement as an act of desperation.
"Bill Taylor is a well respected diplomat over his decades of service to the United States," he said. "When you go on this kind of extreme shouting, hair-on-fire criticism, you are running out of game plan. That's exactly what that tells me."
CNN
‘This is simply indefensible’: Two former GOP lawmakers clash over Ukraine testimony
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "New Day," former GOP Reps. Charlie Dent (R-PA) and Sean Duffy (R-WI) argued vehemently about the significance of the testimony from Ukraine envoy William Taylor against President Donald Trump.
"The dam is barely holding on. Because look, very persuasive," said Dent. "I don’t know how any Republican member can look at this thing or any member of Congress cannot be alarmed by this. The quid pro quo was stark. And the president is insisting on using, you know, official resources to dig up dirt on his opponent. This is simply indefensible."
"Charlie and I weren’t in the room yesterday for the hearing. And neither were you or your viewers," replied Duffy. "We had more Democrats rush to cameras and with their perspective give us their take on what happened ... I think in America we should open this process up, let every American see Bill Taylor."
CNN
‘Reality is hard to ignore’: CNN’s Chris Cuomo clashes with GOP congressman over Ukraine testimony
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," anchor Chris Cuomo traded barbs with Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), who tried to claim there was no evidence Trump committed any wrongdoing in Ukraine — and was repeatedly smacked down.
"What this was was an opening statement with no cross-examination," said Mullin. "What I was told by my Republican colleagues, John Radcliffe tore this apart piece by piece in less than two minutes. We don't know this because it's not open and transparent."
"This is the investigation, though. Just to make it clear for the audience," said Cuomo. "You don't usually get, as a defendant, a team in there to help new an investigation. But Republicans are there and you asked him to take the job as a lifelong Republican."