‘Trump is scared to death’: Legal experts weigh in on Trump’s big tax loss in federal court

On Monday, a federal district judge in New York ruled that President Donald Trump cannot assert privilege to keep his tax returns secret from the criminal investigation into his finances launched by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. The fight now moves to the Second Circuit, where Trump is appealing the decision.

Legal experts and journalists quickly weighed in on the implications of Trump’s loss — and what happens next:

If this ruling holds up, it would be the first known prosecutor to get their hands on Trump’s tax returns. https://t.co/BCwcX01LoY — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) October 7, 2019

Get ready for unfounded, dirty & partisan attacks on the Federal Judge who absolutely did the right thing & followed the law. Let’s hope the Second Circuit Court of Appeals does as well. https://t.co/6AHOMAoqPM — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) October 7, 2019

This is huge. Federal judge dismisses Trump’s effort to keep Manhattan DA from getting his taxes. Trump can appeal. The issue will be whether he has to comply during the appeal. https://t.co/8SJHbbQJN6 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 7, 2019

Trump’s tax returns could tell us: 👉How robust his businesses are

👉The provenance of some of his funding

👉They’d also be a report card on any financial sleight of hand or potential tax fraud https://t.co/nVFSr8sotI https://t.co/Du9NnJwC32 — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) October 7, 2019

All other presidents (all legitimate presidents) have released their tax returns. No harm. Trump is scared to death. He will fail. https://t.co/kAjOtiCJ3o — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) October 7, 2019