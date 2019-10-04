‘TRUMP IS SCREWED!’ Internet erupts in laughter after Jared Kushner tapped to lead impeachment fight

President Donald Trump has reportedly tapped son-in-law Jared Kushner to lead the fight against House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

As reported by CNN on Friday, the president is relying on Kushner and chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to come up with a plan aimed at beating back investigations launched by House Democrats into the president’s efforts to get Ukraine to dig up dirt on his political opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kushner has been the mastermind behind some of Trump’s biggest mistakes as president, most notably the decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey, which led to the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller and the conviction of multiple Trump associates for a wide array of offenses.

Given this, many people across the internet celebrated Kushner’s ascent to lead the impeachment fight, as they believe it signals the White House is completely doomed.

Check out some of the reactions below.

They’re really having kushner lead the white house defense to impeachment? Lol trump gonna get convicted — Arian (@fakeArian) October 4, 2019

If Kushner is heading up impeachment defense strategy, Pence and Pelosi should get prepared to take over. #ImpeachmentHearings #ImpeachTheMFTraitor — Justin Barnes (@senrabnitsuj) October 4, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m delighted to hear that Kushner is leading the impeachment defense strategy. He’s the idiot who thought firing Comey was a great idea, after all. #Impeachment @cnn — Rokey🇺🇸 (@rokeypdx) October 4, 2019

Wait what !! Kushner , mulvaney heading up white house impeachment strategy ! Those clowns have no experience when it comes to impeachment inquiry but they don’t have the grape fruits to defend Trump But every breaking news it will be a bad news for the white house — dark resistances 👊 (@mannybot2000) October 4, 2019

😂😂😂😂😂 Kushner and Mulvaney to head impeachment defense. To my knowledge, Kushner does not have a law degree. TRUMP IS SCREWED! — Sherrie Kaw (@89wunderlust) October 4, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kushner, Mulvaney heading up WH Impeachment strategy.” Lol, that should go well. # Sondland — Cee (@Owlallowit) October 4, 2019

Good. Just more articles of impeachment. Now that Kushner is leading “impeachment strategy” Trump will burn to the ground. — mildmanneredclarkdark (@mmclarkdark) October 4, 2019