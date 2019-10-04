Quantcast
‘TRUMP IS SCREWED!’ Internet erupts in laughter after Jared Kushner tapped to lead impeachment fight

48 mins ago

President Donald Trump has reportedly tapped son-in-law Jared Kushner to lead the fight against House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

As reported by CNN on Friday, the president is relying on Kushner and chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to come up with a plan aimed at beating back investigations launched by House Democrats into the president’s efforts to get Ukraine to dig up dirt on his political opponents.

Kushner has been the mastermind behind some of Trump’s biggest mistakes as president, most notably the decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey, which led to the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller and the conviction of multiple Trump associates for a wide array of offenses.

Given this, many people across the internet celebrated Kushner’s ascent to lead the impeachment fight, as they believe it signals the White House is completely doomed.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Trump Jr ripped to shreds for his glaring hypocrisy after he attacks Hunter Biden’s ‘nepotism’

20 mins ago

October 4, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. is unironically attacking Hunter Biden for trading on his father's name and reputation for business opportunities.

Joe Biden's only surviving son finds himself at the center of a foreign scandal that could end Donald Trump's presidency and hurt the former vice president's 2020 chances, but writer Molly Jong-Fast marveled at the startling lack of self-awareness displayed by the president's eldest son.

"I’m not going to litigate the insanity that is 'Ukrainium one,'" Jong-Fast wrote for The Daily Beast, "except to say that for now at least there is no evidence that Hunter Biden broke the law — but that’s never stopped Trumpworld from cooking up a faux controversy like Hillary’s emails or Robert Mueller having employed '18 angry Democrats.'"

‘Rank criminality’: Ex-White House staffer exposes damning evidence in State Dept text revelations

28 mins ago

October 4, 2019

Appearing on CNN's "New Day" with host Alisyn Camerota, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci called the release of State Department texts that show a clear pattern of trading aid for help in digging up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden an example of the "rank criminality' at the heart of Donald Trump's White House.

Speaking with the CNN host the morning after devastating State Department texts were released showing officials working to help the president with political considerations while using foreign aid to Ukraine as bait, Scaramucci said the revelation is devastating for the embattled White House.

