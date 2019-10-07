Quantcast
Trump is ‘swinging a wrecking ball’ at the Senate GOP firewall he needs for impeachment: Nicolle Wallace

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump’s foreign policy is threatening to destroy his Senate Republican firewall as the impeachment inquiry into his solicitation of foreign election interference heats up.

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace reported, “the president today finds himself cornered by twin political calamities of his own making with the impeachment inquiry yielding the kind of evidence that turns the president’s defenders into Baghdad Bobs, the president opened up a new front today, throwing a grenade into his Senate Republican firewall by abandoning U.S. allies in Syria, a move sure to strengthen adversaries like Iran, Russia and Assad in Syria.”

Prior to her career in journalism, Wallace was a top Republican strategist who served in the White House as communications director during the George W. Bush administration.

“Two former national security officials who worked for Republicans tell me today that Donald Trump is effectively cracking his own firewall by jeopardizing the support of GOP senators who may decide his fate in a Senate trial if the House impeaches him for soliciting foreign assistance with the 2020 election,” Wallace reported.

“These officials said that the link between Trump’s decision to leave American allies to die in northern Syria and Trump’s political fate in the U.S. Senate, is likely lost on Trump at this point, but not on weary GOP senators who will serve as jurors in any impeachment trial and are now armed with more evidence that Donald Trump may be a threat to U.S. national security aims,” she explained.

“And Donald Trump’s impeachment in the House becomes more likely with the emergence of a second whistleblower who has come forward to corroborate the first whistleblower’s account of flagrant abuse of power and a clear attempt to get the Ukrainian president to investigate the Biden family,” Wallace noted.

Wallace said some Republicans are trying to get credit from criticizing Trump’s decision on Twitter while not doing anything meaningful to push back against the administration.

“I heard from a lot of Republicans today who said, ‘Oh, look at my tweet,’ basically give me credit for attacking him on Syria. And I basically said, ‘F-you, that’s bull-bleep.’ You want credit today?” she asked.

Wallace focused on timing of Trump’s Syria decision.

“So these two former national security officials telling me that inadvertently he may be swinging a wrecking ball — and it may not open the dam on his firewall — but it’s not the right day to irk his Senate Republican firewall.”

Watch:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
