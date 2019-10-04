Trump just went absolutely nuts in front of reporters — here are the craziest highlights

President Donald Trump on Friday went off on yet another lengthy rant in front of reporters in which he combined attacks on his political foes, false claims about the origins of the Russia investigation, and delusional proclamations about his presidency revitalizing the Christian faith.

The lengthy diatribe lasted for more than 20 minutes — below we recap the craziest highlights.

1.) Trump blatantly lies about Democrats’ reaction to his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he repeatedly pressed the Ukrainian government to investigate potential 2020 rival Joe Biden.

“If you notice, they don’t mention the call I had with the president of Ukraine,” the president said. “They don’t mention that because it was so good! The only time they mentioned it was when Adam Schiff made it up!”

In reality, the call readout showing that Trump asked Zelensky for a “favor” and then brought up investigating Biden only sparked greater outcry from House Democrats and got more members of the caucus to officially support an impeachment inquiry.

2.) Trump gets called out for lying about his interest in having the Bidens investigated.

Just one day after directly calling on Ukraine and China to launch investigations into Biden, the president claimed that he wasn’t interested in going after Biden, but solely in tackling corruption in foreign countries.

A reporter called B.S. on the president, however, and asked him if he’d ever pressed a foreign country to crack down on corruption that didn’t purportedly involve one of his domestic political opponents.

“You know, we would have to look,” the president replied.

3.) Trump delivers bizarre monologue about how he’s “electrifying” Christianity.

The president touted his support from evangelical Christians and claimed he was helping bring the entire religion to new heights that had never been achieved.

“I got a call the other night from pastors, the biggest pastors, evangelical Christians,” the president said. “They said, ‘We have never seen our religion or any religion so electrified.’ They see they’ve never seen anything like it!”

4.) Trump tries distancing himself from incriminating State Department text messages by claiming he doesn’t know his own ambassadors.

Text messages shared with congressional investigators on Thursday showed that State Department officials believed that they would have to convince Ukraine’s government to investigate Joe Biden if they wanted to secure a meeting between President Zelensky and President Trump.

Trump, however, claimed to know nothing about such arrangements.

“I don’t even know most of these ambassadors, I don’t even know their names!” the president said.

5.) Trump falsely blames key American allies for the Russia investigation.

Even though the investigation into Russian connections with the 2016 Trump campaign began when former foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos told an Australian diplomat about Russians offering dirt on Hillary Clinton, the president still believes it was some kind of setup involving American allies.

“I was investigated!” the president complained. “I was investigated and they think it could have been by U.K., they think it could have been by Italy, they think it could have been by Australia!”

Watch the full video below.