Trump justifies Turkey’s attacks on US allies in White House rant: ‘They’ve hated each other for years’
President Donald Trump said that the worst thing the United States ever did was go to war in the Middle East.
A reporter asked if ISIS fighters escape Syria and manage to spread across the world, if it could pose a greater threat.
“They will be escaping to Europe,” said Trump. “Europe did not want to them. They could have had trials, they could have done what they wanted, but as usual, it is not reciprocal. My favorite word, reciprocal. That is what I want. I do not want an edge, I want reciprocal. It is not a fair deal for the United States. When President Obama took the PKK, you know where they bring in the PKK, that is a tough deal because that has been a mortal enemy of Turkey. So when you bring them into a partnership, that is a tough situation.”
Trump continued: “It is tougher on Turkey and it is tough for them. They have hated each other for many years. For hundreds of years. It is amazing when you look at history and you look at culture. You look at the length of time, they have been fighting for so long. So we impose ourselves into it. I said it yesterday, the single worst country of the United States — if you take a look at what we are doing with these countries and the relationships we have with countries, but maybe putting it a different way — the worst mistake that the United States has ever made was going into the Middle East. It is a quagmire.”
He went on to say that he is bringing back the military and rebuilding the military. He said other countries should be doing it, especially Europe, but he didn’t clarify why.
It seems the president forgot that the Taliban was the terrorist group that attacked the United States on Sept. 11, killing thousands. That was the reason the U.S. went into Afghanistan. As for Syria, Trump has both opposed the bombing there and said a deal is needed with Russia over it. Oddly enough, he hasn’t managed to deal with either problem.
If President Obama was going to attack Syria, he should’ve done it a long time ago as a surprise & not after (cont) http://t.co/dvzmCu76uv
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013
"@seanhannity: @realDonaldTrump on sending 50 Special Ops Forces troops to Syria: This country needs to be less predictable.”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2015
Watch the video below:
Breaking Banner
Nicolle Wallace rips Trump for leaving ‘allies to die’ because they didn’t storm the beaches at Normandy
The panel on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House" with Nicolle Wallace was flabbergasted to learn President Donald Trump attempted to minimize expected ethnic cleansing of the Kurds by Turkey because they weren't our allies in World War II.
"The president was still speaking to the reporters at the White House," AP correspondent Jonathan Lemire said. "And he unleashed this puzzling quote. He said that the Kurds didn’t help America as much as possible. He’s pushing against saying we betrayed them. He said, 'they didn't help us in the second world war, they didn’t help us with Normandy.'"
Trump has a ‘very fragile ego’ and is scared of rising support for impeachment: MSNBC panel
On Wednesday's edition of MSNBC's "Meet The Press," anchor Katy Tur and journalist Kristen Welker discussed President Donald Trump's increasingly erratic behavior in the face of a growing impeachment investigation.
"The president has a really fragile ego, it's been reported that he doesn't really want to be impeached, doesn't like the idea of that asterisk being put on his name through history," said Tur. "So, is he ready for that? Is he ready to force a vote on impeachment? Does he really want to be the third president in the United States to be impeached?"
"I think you highlight the internal divide here at the White House and even within the president's own mind," said Welker. "Politically speaking, there are some administration officials who think that this could help him with his re-election bid, could energize his base, but you're absolutely right. This is a president who doesn't want to be associated with that asterisk. He doesn't want to become one of the presidents who was impeached."
Breaking Banner
Internet rips Trump for saying Kurds didn’t help during WWII: ‘So? You didn’t help during Vietnam’
President Donald Trump gave a bizarre Q&A session at the White House Wednesday, in which he attacked the Kurdish people in northern Syria for not doing enough to help anyone else.
Trump justified allowing Turkey to kill the Kurds by saying that they've been at war for a long time anyway. He claimed that he was fine with ethnic cleansing, so long as it was done humanely.