Trump justifies Turkey’s attacks on US allies in White House rant: ‘They’ve hated each other for years’

President Donald Trump said that the worst thing the United States ever did was go to war in the Middle East.

A reporter asked if ISIS fighters escape Syria and manage to spread across the world, if it could pose a greater threat.

“They will be escaping to Europe,” said Trump. “Europe did not want to them. They could have had trials, they could have done what they wanted, but as usual, it is not reciprocal. My favorite word, reciprocal. That is what I want. I do not want an edge, I want reciprocal. It is not a fair deal for the United States. When President Obama took the PKK, you know where they bring in the PKK, that is a tough deal because that has been a mortal enemy of Turkey. So when you bring them into a partnership, that is a tough situation.”

Trump continued: “It is tougher on Turkey and it is tough for them. They have hated each other for many years. For hundreds of years. It is amazing when you look at history and you look at culture. You look at the length of time, they have been fighting for so long. So we impose ourselves into it. I said it yesterday, the single worst country of the United States — if you take a look at what we are doing with these countries and the relationships we have with countries, but maybe putting it a different way — the worst mistake that the United States has ever made was going into the Middle East. It is a quagmire.”

He went on to say that he is bringing back the military and rebuilding the military. He said other countries should be doing it, especially Europe, but he didn’t clarify why.

It seems the president forgot that the Taliban was the terrorist group that attacked the United States on Sept. 11, killing thousands. That was the reason the U.S. went into Afghanistan. As for Syria, Trump has both opposed the bombing there and said a deal is needed with Russia over it. Oddly enough, he hasn’t managed to deal with either problem.

If President Obama was going to attack Syria, he should’ve done it a long time ago as a surprise & not after (cont) http://t.co/dvzmCu76uv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013

"@seanhannity: @realDonaldTrump on sending 50 Special Ops Forces troops to Syria: This country needs to be less predictable.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2015

