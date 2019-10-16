Trump lashes out at Lindsey Graham over Syria criticism: ‘He wants to stay in the middle east for thousands of years’
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump tried to field criticism—including members from members of his own party—about the abrupt withdrawal of U.S. forces from northern Syria, leaving America’s allies the Kurds to fend for themselves.
At a press conference with the Italian president, Donald Trump knocked Sen. Lindsey Graham for criticizing his decision. “Lindsey Graham would like to stay in the middle east for thousands of years with thousands of troops,” Trump said. He then directed Graham to focus on domestic matters and the “do-nothing Democrats.”
