Trump-loving Kris Kobach attacks Bill Barr over his reported interest in gun control legislation

Kris Kobach, a Trump-loving Kansas politician who has repeatedly been passed over for positions in the White House, is now lashing out at the president’s own attorney general for his reported interest in passing additional gun control legislation.
As reported by the Washington Post’s Aaron Blake, Kobach this week sent out a fundraising email blasting Barr as the “establishment” and asked his supporters to send him money to help defeat him.
“The Attorney General’s ‘idea’ would do nothing to stop mass shootings,” Kobach railed in the email. “It would significantly burdern the law-abiding gun owners seeking to transfer guns to friends, neighbors, or coworkers.”
Kobach also wrote that “the gun grabbers” are “on the march in Washington,” which is why “we need more principled patriots with the guts to stand up and fight for our gun rights.”
Read the whole email below.
