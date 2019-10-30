Trump made ‘exactly the same mistake Richard Nixon made’ on the Ukraine transcript: Former Nixon Library director
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” historian and former Richard Nixon Presidential Library director Tim Naftali suggested that President Donald Trump — in releasing an incredibly damning partial transcript of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — fell into the same self-laid trap as Nixon himself.
“Tim, help us square this circle. In a sense it seems they’re blatantly lying about something they don’t need to lie about, because they left the most damning part in there,” said anchor Erin Burnett. “When you look at Nixon and the initial transcripts he released about his conversations in the Oval Office, they were incomplete and he acted as if they were complete and they were incomplete and that incomplete nature was extremely significant.”
“I’ve been watching the president’s behavior, and there are times when I think President Trump, thanks to Giuliani and others, is trying not to make the mistakes that Richard Nixon made,” said Naftali. “He, in this case, has made the exactly the same mistake Richard Nixon made.”
“Richard Nixon is the one who edited the transcripts. He went with a pen and said, no, no, no,” added Burnett.
“He says we can find $500,000, he kept that in but he took other things out,” agreed Naftali. “Why does this matter? The White House impeachment committee, the White House Republicans and Democrats got to hear the transcript, and they saw what was missing. It affected the Republicans. The Republicans thought, what? Why is the White House doing this?”
“I say that this is a big deal,” added Naftali. “I think that even though this doesn’t change the narrative, it’s proof of a cover-up, and my next question is, who redacted the summary? We might be surprised by the answer.”
Watch below:
CNN
Trump made ‘exactly the same mistake Richard Nixon made’ on the Ukraine transcript: Former Nixon Library director
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," historian and former Richard Nixon Presidential Library director Tim Naftali suggested that President Donald Trump — in releasing an incredibly damning partial transcript of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — fell into the same self-laid trap as Nixon himself.
"Tim, help us square this circle. In a sense it seems they're blatantly lying about something they don't need to lie about, because they left the most damning part in there," said anchor Erin Burnett. "When you look at Nixon and the initial transcripts he released about his conversations in the Oval Office, they were incomplete and he acted as if they were complete and they were incomplete and that incomplete nature was extremely significant."
CNN
‘President lied at every juncture’: NYT columnist blasts Trump for obfuscating facts about Ukraine transcript
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman laid into President Donald Trump and his administration's flimsy and unbelievable claims about the abridged transcript of the call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"If you go through it on several points, there are ellipses," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "'Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution, so if you can look into it — dot, dot, dot — it sounds horrible to me. So we don't know what's in the dot, dot, dot.' Another point, 'I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine. They say CrowdStrike, dot, dot, dot, I guess, you have one of your wealthy people, dot, dot, dot. The server, they say Ukraine has it.'"
CNN
CNN analyst throws doubt on the idea any military officer would tell Trump Baghdadi was crying or begging
President Donald Trump has claimed that in his last moments, ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was screaming, crying, and begging for his life — a claim that his own top military officials have refused to confirm or deny.
But CNN analyst Shawn Turner believes Trump simply made it up out of whole cloth — and on Wednesday's edition of "The Situation Room," he explained why.
"One note on the issue describing the way that Baghdadi died, I heard the president's comments on this and I think that something else is going on here," said Turner. "Look, I spent 21 years in the Marine Corps, and I could not imagine a scenario where we would have had a kill in the battlefield like this and that general officers, people in positions of authority at the Pentagon, would have stepped forward and thought it was necessary or appropriate to describe the last minutes of someone's life the way that the president did."