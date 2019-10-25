Trump makes criminal justice reform about himself as he rants about Mueller

President Donald Trump on Friday used a forum on criminal justice reform hosted by the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center to bitterly complain about the impeachment inquiry taking place in the House of Representatives.

While talking about the importance of due process for people who have been criminally accused, the president declared himself to be the victim of a conspiracy.

“You see what’s going on with the witch hunt,” the president complained. “You see what’s going on, it’s a terrible thing that’s going on in our country. No crimes! It’s an investigation in search of a crime.”

“It has been going on for longer than I have been in office, happened before I got here. The insurance policy — Strzok and Page, the great lovers! They talked about the insurance policy. She’s going to win, just in case she doesn’t we have an insurance policy, that was long before Mueller and that whole deal, we had 18 angry Democrats that hated Trump that were looking at me.”

Trump also accused the Democratic Party of not caring about black Americans, despite the fact that roughly 90 percent of black Americans vote for Democrats.

“They have taken African-American communities for granted and I promise you Republicans will never do that, we will keep fighting for you,” he said.

