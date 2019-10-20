Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump may keep troops in Syria — despite campaign promise to end ‘never-ending wars’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump is learning why being the U.S. president isn’t all rallies and fun state dinners; it’s about difficult decisions.

New York Times reporters Maggie Habermann and Eric Schmitt wrote Sunday that Trump is considering leaving some troops on the ground in Syria, even though he wants to pull out and bring all troops home.

One plan proposed by the Pentagon says that a few hundred special forces would be left on the ground in Syria, while the rest would be shipped to Iraq. Trump also just sent troops to Saudi Arabia, despite a campaign promise to bring troops home.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If Mr. Trump approves the proposal to leave a couple of hundred Special Operations forces in eastern Syria, it would mark the second time in 10 months that he has reversed his order to pull out nearly all American troops from the country,” wrote The Times. “Last December, Mr. Trump directed 2,000 American troops to leave Syria immediately, only to relent later and approve a more gradual withdrawal.”

The reporters also noted that it would be one of the most significant political reversals over the last few days after his own party pressured him. The other being the withdrawal of Trump’s resort being used for the G-7 summit next year.

Trump decided abruptly last Sunday to withdraw all troops from Syria so that Turkey could bomb the Kurds, who they’ve always opposed. Turkey then bombed the area until Vice President Mike Pence rushed to Turkey to negotiate a 120-hour pause to the shelling.

For the past week, Trump has been under attack by not only Democrats but Republicans for bungling the situation in Syria, where the Kurdish forces were driving out ISIS.

ADVERTISEMENT

A “senior administration official said it was highly likely that troops would be kept along the Iraqi border area — away from the cease-fire zone that Vice President Mike Pence negotiated with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey last week,” wrote The Times. “The main goal would be to prevent the Islamic State from re-establishing all or parts of its religious state, or caliphate, in Syria and neighboring Iraq.

The official also said that the president is “balancing competing impulses: achieving the ultimate goal of bringing United States forces home from Syria — part of a signature campaign promise to pull American troops from ‘endless wars’ — and ensuring that efforts to contain and diminish ISIS continue.”

Read the full piece from The New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Is Mitt Romney about to run for president if Trump is impeached?

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 20, 2019

By

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) sat down with Axios for their HBO show Sunday and seemed incredibly moderate for a Utah senator.

Axios asked Romney about President Donald Trump's issues with non-white people, which Romney agreed seemed to be a problem.

"The places where I would be most critical of the president would be in matters that were divisive, that appeared to be appealing to racism or misogyny," said Romney. "And those are the kinds of things I think that have been most, most harmful long term to the foundation of America's virtuous character."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump unravels over Ukraine call in extensive thread– then blames Democrats

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 20, 2019

By

President Donald Trump continued to unravel over the call he had with Ukraine on July 25.

"This Scam going on right now by the Democrats against the Republican Party, and me, was all about a perfect phone call I had with the Ukrainian President. He’s already stated, NO PRESSURE! Where is the Whistleblower, or the 2nd Whistleblower, or the “informant?” All gone because their so-called story didn’t come even close to matching up with the exact transcript of the phone call. Was it a Corrupt Adam Schiff con? Why didn’t the IG see this? When do we depose Shifty Schiff to find out why he fraudulently made up my phone call and read this fiction to Congress and the American People? I demand his deposition. He is a fraud, just like the Russia Hoax was, and the Ukraine Hoax is now. When do the Do Nothing Democrats pay a price for what they are doing to our Country, & when do the Republicans finally fight back?"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump lashes out at Pelosi for going to Jordan to fix his Syria flub

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 20, 2019

By

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump

President Donald Trump tweeted his anger about Speaker Nancey Pelosi (D-CA) taking a delegation of leaders to Jordan to meet with those working on Syria.

"Pelosi is now leading a delegation of 9, including Corrupt Adam Schiff, to Jordan to check out Syria. She should find out why Obama drew The Red Line In the Sand, & then did NOTHING, losing Syria & all respect. I did something, 58 missiles. One million died under Obama’s mistake!" Trump tweeted Sunday.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1186016354572353536

Vice President Mike Pence went to Turkey last week to attempt to negotiate a ceasefire, but what he ended up with was 120-hour freeze on bombing Kurds.

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out