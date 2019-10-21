Trump melts down in cabinet meeting when questioned about ISIS: ‘It was me who captured them’

President Donald Trump reportedly excoriated members of the media on Monday after he was questioned about his decision to pull troops out of Kurdish areas of Syria.

“Plenty of Turks have been killed because of conflicts on their borders,” Trump said, according to a pool report. “ISIS was all over the place… it was me who captured them.”

After criticizing President Barack Obama, the president continued.

“I’m the one who did the capturing,” Trump insisted. “I’m the one who knows more about it than you people or fake pundits.”

NOW: From pool report. POTUS says he captured ISIS and “plenty of Turks” have been killed. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/AnzDXYlnUt — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) October 21, 2019

“I’m the one who did the capturing. I’m the one who knows more about it than you people or the fake pundits," Trump says of ISIS to the media assembled in the Cabinet Room. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 21, 2019

Trump on Syria during his Cabinet meeting this AM, per pooler @chrisjohnson82 “Plenty of Turks have been killed because of conflict on their borders. You have to look at both ways” — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) October 21, 2019

“We never gave a commitment to the Kurds,” Trump said just now in Cabinet meeting, per pool — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) October 21, 2019