Trump mocked after saying he thought violating the Constitution and profiting from G7 hosting was ‘Good for our country’

After tremendous public and private bipartisan condemnation of his decision to host the 2020 G-7 at his own Miami resort President Donald Trump Saturday night appeared to be laying the groundwork of reversing the unconstitutional and illegal decision.

In an insane series of tweets the president did what he always does: blamed the media for holding his feet to the fire in accurately reporting the consequences of his actions.

“I thought I was doing something very good for our Country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 Leaders. It is big, grand, on hundreds of acres, next to MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, has tremendous ballrooms & meeting rooms,” Trump tweeted, adding that “each delegation would have its own 50 to 70 unit building. Would set up better than other alternatives. I announced that I would be willing to do it at NO PROFIT or, if legally permissible, at ZERO COST to the USA. But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY!”

Also going “crazy” are Republicans and legal experts.

Should Trump host the G-7 at any of his properties he would reportedly be violating at least one if not several laws, and the U.S. Constitution.

Many quickly took to Twitter to express their condemnation yet again.

bro tweeted out an ad lmao https://t.co/EQfDBXjNfs — Beckett (@Beckarumba) October 20, 2019

i ThOuGhT i WaS dOiNg SoMeTHiNg VeRy GoOd FoR oUr COuNtRy By UsInG tRuMp nAtIoNAl DoRaL, iN mIaMi, FoR HOsTiNg ThE g-7 LeAdErS. iT iS bIg, GrAnD, on HUnDrEdS oF aCrEs, NeXT tO mIaMi InTerNatIoNaL aIRporT, hAs TrEmEnDoUs BaLlROoMs & MeEtInG rOoMs, AnD eAcH dElEgAtIoN wOulD hAvE… https://t.co/d2PokaRegi — dONaLd j. tRuMP 🇸🇴 (@realSpongeTrump) October 20, 2019

I have used

elected office

to benefit

my business and which

you had probably

noticed

was failing Forgive me

it is conspicuous

my crimes

and avarice https://t.co/0VJpE6rXJ5 — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) October 20, 2019

Dude is just literally advertising his hotel right now. https://t.co/353STP5hUT — Vincent Rivas-Flores (@vincentrivasfl) October 20, 2019

It’s official. Donny Trump is an idiot. An amoral unethical entitled stupid person with serious psychological problems. What a mess. https://t.co/N8lFIILp66 — Not On My Watch (@NotOnMyWatch9) October 20, 2019

You’re corrupt as fuck. Everyone knows it whether they are in denial or not. https://t.co/EFKzEya02n — Ghost of Poe 👻 (@BenStancliff) October 20, 2019

You thought wrong https://t.co/Oh3TmuMjBR — Marion Eicker (@EickerMarion) October 20, 2019