Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump obsessed with polygraph testing for aides because ‘they’re not loyal to him’

Published

30 mins ago

on

According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump has become obsessed with polygraphing anyone in the White House who might have contact with reporters because no one has been able to stanch the flood of leaks about his administration since he took office.

According to the report, Trump regards anyone who would leak to the press as a “spy,” with Politico’s Daniel Lippman saying there are loyalty issues within the administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The president is so obsessed with the leaks about him that he has frequently discussed whether to order polygraphs of White House staffers after major disclosures, according to four former White House officials — in what would be a stark and politically risky departure from past practice,” the report states.” Trump has talked about ordering polygraphs ‘constantly’ when anything major has leaked, according to a former White House official.”

According to a former White House official, “He talked about it a lot,” and that, when news breaks on White House doings, “He’d be angry and ask, ‘Why can’t we stop these things?’”

Appearing on CNN on Tuesday morning, Lippman explained that Trump’s problem is White House employees don’t think he is loyal to them, so they’re not necessarily loyal to him.

“Trump’s interest in polygraphing his own White House staffers began amid constant reports in the first six months of his presidency of infighting, his behind-closed-doors raging about various news stories — especially the Mueller investigation, and how the James Comey firing went down — according to the first former White House official,” Lippman writes. “In particular, Trump has been upset about how certain call transcripts, draft executive orders and other palace intrigue stories have made their way into the press.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The report also notes Trump staffers attempt to humor him with plans for mandatory polygraphs, in the hope it will soon blow over and he’ll move on to something else.

“It was something that was discussed and people were trying to placate the president, and trying to show that they were taking it as personally and just as seriously as he was,” explained a former White House official. “Taking that line of, ‘Oh yeah, we have to polygraph people’ was a way to ingratiate themselves with him, but it wasn’t an idea that ever went anywhere because it was absurd.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham about to find out whether all his sucking up to Trump was worth it

Published

14 mins ago

on

October 8, 2019

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham has been one of President Donald Trump's most obsequious allies in Congress, but now he's facing a moment of truth.

The South Carolina Republican went on Twitter and Fox News to strongly criticize the president's decision to abandon Kurdish allies in Syria, and has now found himself with an opportunity to get a return on his sucking up, according to conservative Jonathan Last in a new column for The Bulwark.

"Lindsey Graham has spent three years abasing himself in front of Donald J. Trump," Last wrote. "Three years in which he has had to publicly repudiate just about everything he’s ever said. And he did it all with an eye toward a moment like this: When Trump might do something impulsive and dangerous to American foreign policy."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jim Jordan tosses out rambling defense of Trump after ambassador blocked from testifying

Published

21 mins ago

on

October 8, 2019

By

Following the announcement of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) that President Donald Trump's refusal to let U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testify would be considered another act of obstruction in the impeachment inquiry, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) gave reporters a babbling defense of the president's conduct, even while claiming he would have liked to have Sondland's testimony.

"We would have wished he would have been allowed to testify," said Jordan. "We understand why the administration made the decision it did. When you have a chairman release certain parts of a closed-door interview and not release the entire transcript and the context, you can see why they didn't want to subject him to the same treatment."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump says Sondland would have testified about how innocent he is — after he blocked Sondland’s testimony

Published

26 mins ago

on

October 8, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday blocked European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland from testifying before Congress -- and the president then took to Twitter to say that Sondland would have simply testified that he was completely innocent of any wrongdoing.

"I would love to send Ambassador Sondland, a really good man and great American, to testify, but unfortunately he would be testifying before a totally compromised kangaroo court, where Republican’s rights have been taken away, and true facts are not allowed out for the public to see," the president wrote on Twitter. "Importantly, Ambassador Sondland’s tweet, which few report, stated, 'I believe you are incorrect about President Trump’s intentions. The President has been crystal clear: no quid pro quo’s of any kind.' That says it ALL!"

Continue Reading
 
 