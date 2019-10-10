Trump offered Turkey F-35 jets for not following through on Kurdish ethnic cleansing: report

President Donald Trump reportedly offered Turkey F-35 jets during his controversial phone call where he said he would withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria.

“Just last week, two top Trump administration officials publicly defended the U.S. Syria strategy and explained why a Turkish attack on Kurds in northeastern Syria would ruin it completely. Now, everything they were working on is in tatters, and the dangers they warned about are coming true — thanks to President Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin reported Thursday.

“We gave the Turks essentially everything they wanted,” a State Department official told Rogin.

“During the Sunday call, the official said, Trump told Erdogan that he did not support the invasion and that the United States would not participate. Trump also offered Erdogan what the official called “a really good package” of incentives not to go through with it, including a presidential visit and the resumption of F-35 sales, which were halted after Erdogan decided to buy Russian missile defense systems,” Rogin reported.

