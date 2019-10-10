Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump offered Turkey F-35 jets for not following through on Kurdish ethnic cleansing: report

Published

22 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump reportedly offered Turkey F-35 jets during his controversial phone call where he said he would withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria.

“Just last week, two top Trump administration officials publicly defended the U.S. Syria strategy and explained why a Turkish attack on Kurds in northeastern Syria would ruin it completely. Now, everything they were working on is in tatters, and the dangers they warned about are coming true — thanks to President Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin reported Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We gave the Turks essentially everything they wanted,” a State Department official told Rogin.

“During the Sunday call, the official said, Trump told Erdogan that he did not support the invasion and that the United States would not participate. Trump also offered Erdogan what the official called “a really good package” of incentives not to go through with it, including a presidential visit and the resumption of F-35 sales, which were halted after Erdogan decided to buy Russian missile defense systems,” Rogin reported.

Read the full column.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump advisor Fiona Hill to testify Giuliani circumvented the NSC with shadow Ukraine policy: report

Published

1 min ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's former Senior Director for European and Russian affairs plans to testify that Rudy Giuliani circumvented the National Security Council with his shadow foreign policy, NBC News reported Thursday.

"Fiona Hill to testify to Congress that Giuliani, Sondland circumvented the NSC and normal White House process to run a shadow #Ukraine policy," NBC reporter Josh Lederman tweeted Thursday, citing a person familiar with her planned testimony.

Her testimony "has stoked fear among people close to the president," a former senior White House official told NBC News.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump offered Turkey F-35 jets for not following through on Kurdish ethnic cleansing: report

Published

22 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

President Donald Trump reportedly offered Turkey F-35 jets during his controversial phone call where he said he would withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria.

"Just last week, two top Trump administration officials publicly defended the U.S. Syria strategy and explained why a Turkish attack on Kurds in northeastern Syria would ruin it completely. Now, everything they were working on is in tatters, and the dangers they warned about are coming true — thanks to President Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin reported Thursday.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s call to Ukraine caused four officials to raise alarms to the National Security Counsel legal adviser: report

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that at least four national security officials were so shocked by President Donald Trump's apparent effort to extort Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into digging up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden that they reported the call to the legal adviser for the National Security Council both before and after the call took place.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image