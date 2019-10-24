Trump orders entire federal government to drop NY Times and Washington Post subscriptions

The White House is canceling its subscriptions to The New York Times and the Washington Post, and the administration will order the entire federal government to not renew subscriptions to two of the nation’s top newspapers. President Donald Trump appeared on Fox News’ “Hannity” this week and called both national papers “fake.”

“Not renewing subscriptions across all federal agencies will be a significant cost saving—hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars will be saved,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in an email to Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal Thursday, Axios reports. Murdoch also owns Fox News.

The decision was not made in an effort to cut costs. Just one weekend of President Trump golfing likely could pay for a year’s worth of the entire federal government’s subscriptions to both papers.

Grisham, who as White House press secretary has never held a press conference, did not address the fact that government employees and members of the U.S. military reportedly can subscribe for free to the Post by using their .gov or .mil email addresses.

“Fed employees are eligible for free digital subscriptions to the Wash Post using their govt email.” So the USG will save 1000s of $ by forcing agencies to give up their *free* subscriptions? These folks are so transparent. If you work at the WH how do you respect yourself? — Aki Peritz (@AkiPeritz) October 24, 2019

