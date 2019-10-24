Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump orders entire federal government to drop NY Times and Washington Post subscriptions

Published

48 mins ago

on

The White House is canceling its subscriptions to The New York Times and the Washington Post, and the administration will order the entire federal government to not renew subscriptions to two of the nation’s top newspapers. President Donald Trump appeared on Fox News’ “Hannity” this week and called both national papers “fake.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not renewing subscriptions across all federal agencies will be a significant cost saving—hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars will be saved,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in an email to Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal Thursday, Axios reports. Murdoch also owns Fox News.

The decision was not made in an effort to cut costs. Just one weekend of President Trump golfing likely could pay for a year’s worth of the entire federal government’s subscriptions to both papers.

Grisham, who as White House press secretary has never held a press conference, did not address the fact that government employees and members of the U.S. military reportedly can subscribe for free to the Post by using their .gov or .mil email addresses.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Turkey orders Trump to hand over top Kurdish commander

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 24, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is now being ordered to hand over a Kurdish military commander by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an, Axios reported.

In an interview with state TV on Thursday, Erdo?an said that the U.S. should hand over Mazloum Kobani Abdi, saying that he is a "wanted terrorist."

Turkey isn't exactly the most reliable when it comes to opinions on the Kurdish people, they're the ones who waged an ethnic cleansing bombing campaign before American special forces were scrambling to get out of Syria.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Crazed Trump supporters think John Legend and Chrissy Teigen run a global child sex trafficking ring

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 24, 2019

By

Singer John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen have come under fire from crazed Trump-loving conspiracy theorists who are baselessly accusing them of running a global child sex trafficking ring.

According to Teigen, the celebrity couple have been getting harassed by believers in the "QAnon" conspiracy theory who are falsely accusing them of being allies of Jeffrey Epstein, the late billionaire and accused pedophile who took his own life earlier this year.

"I can’t ignore them," Teigen wrote on Twitter about the conspiracy theorists Thursday. "They aren’t trolls. They believe my husband and I traffick kids. I have pictures of them in my garage. I don’t think you know the magnitude of this -- it’s not an 'ignoring' type situation."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump orders entire federal government to drop NY Times and Washington Post subscriptions

Published

47 mins ago

on

October 24, 2019

By

The White House is canceling its subscriptions to The New York Times and the Washington Post, and the administration will order the entire federal government to not renew subscriptions to two of the nation's top newspapers. President Donald Trump appareled on Fox News' "Hannity" this week and called both national papers "fake."

“Not renewing subscriptions across all federal agencies will be a significant cost saving—hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars will be saved,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in an email to Rupert Murdoch's Wall Street Journal Thursday, Axios reports. Murdoch also owns Fox News.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image