Trump rants about Christopher Columbus during press conference with Italy’s president
President Donald Trump on Wednesday insisted that he would never stop celebrating Christopher Columbus.
“The United States and Italy are bound together by a shared cultural and political heritage dating back thousands of years to ancient Rome,” Trump said during a joint press conference with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.
“Over the centuries, the Italian people have blessed our civilization with magnificent works of art, science, philosophy, architecture, and music. On Monday, we paid tribute to the Italian explorer who led a voyage of discovery to the new world. A gentleman known as Christopher Columbus. To me, it will always be called Columbus Day. Some people don’t like that. I do.”
Biden finally unloads on Trump for smearing his son: ‘Release your tax returns or shut up’
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday blasted President Donald Trump for an ongoing attack on his son Hunter.
At a press conference in Ohio, Biden was asked if he had done enough to stop his son from taking a retainer from a company in Ukraine.
But the former vice president insisted that "corruption" in Trump's government should be the immediate focus.
"He is running the most corrupt government in the history of the United States of America," Biden charged. "He is running the most corrupt government in the history of the United States of America."
Biden then turned to the camera as if he were speaking directly to Trump.
Chelsea Clinton accidentally scorches Meghan McCain while dismissing congressional rumors on The View
Chelsea Clinton dismissed the rumors that she's considering a run for Congress -- while taking a subtle swipe at fellow political daughter Meghan McCain.
Clinton filled in Wednesday as co-host on "The View" for Joy Behar, who's been out all week, and was asked right away to comment on rumors that she might run for the House seat vacated by the retiring Rep. Nita Lowey (D-NY).
"I understand why people are asking, and someone has asked me some version of this question for literally as long as I can remember," Clinton said.