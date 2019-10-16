Quantcast
Trump rants about Christopher Columbus during press conference with Italy’s president

25 mins ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday insisted that he would never stop celebrating Christopher Columbus.

“The United States and Italy are bound together by a shared cultural and political heritage dating back thousands of years to ancient Rome,” Trump said during a joint press conference with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

“Over the centuries, the Italian people have blessed our civilization with magnificent works of art, science, philosophy, architecture, and music. On Monday, we paid tribute to the Italian explorer who led a voyage of discovery to the new world. A gentleman known as Christopher Columbus. To me, it will always be called Columbus Day. Some people don’t like that. I do.”

Watch video below:


