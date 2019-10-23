Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump refusing to pay for New Mexico security and barricades — while trying to change the state from blue to red

Published

4 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump thinks he will win New Mexico. He’s repeated the factoid multiple times, including to a group of oil and gas workers and executives Wednesday at a conference in Pittsburgh, PA. But he also made two significant mistakes to put that support in jeopardy.

First, the president indicated he was building his “wall” on the border of Colorado, which is north of New Mexico. It would mean that New Mexico was now part of Mexico.

ADVERTISEMENT

Second, it was reported by the Albuquerque Journal that their city is yet another one Trump’s campaign is refusing to pay for security costs.

“The city last week sent a $211,175.94 invoice to the president’s campaign organization, Donald J. Trump for President Inc.” the paper reported.

When Trump helped a September rally in New Mexico, it was in Rio Rancho, but many public agencies, including the City of Albuquerque had to come in to help with human resources, equipment and other resources.

“The Albuquerque Police Department incurred $71,242 in expenses to provide ‘1,528 hours of additional police coverage required by the campaign visit,'” The Journal cited an Oct. 17 letter with the invoice. They also owe $7,102 for barricades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Albuquerque is just another in a long line of states and municipalities that have been stiffed for security for Trump’s campaign. Trump’s team claimed that the US Secret Service is the one responsible for safety, but the Secret Service said that they couldn’t reimburse municipalities for their involvement. It would take an act of Congress.

So, Trump has been operating in a kind of security grey-zone and taking advantage of the free equipment, security and resources from cities where he’s trying to win votes.

Those cities and states include: Lebanon, Ohio, Mesa, Arizona and Erie, Pennsylvania, to name a few. According to the Center for Public Integrity, Green Bay and Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Tucson, Arizona; Burlington, Vermont and Spokane, Washington — have also been stiffed, but that was from before he was elected to the president and during the 2016 campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold pointed out, Trump also had Irish police protect him at his resort in Ireland. He charged then $100,000 in food and drink costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

In all, Trump owes more than $1 million he’s refusing to pay. Meanwhile, he’s demanding these places vote for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If it were an official presidential visit, you don’t bill for that kind of thing,” county spokesman Tom Thorpe said. “It was campaign (related). That makes it different.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump refusing to pay New Mexico security and barricades — while trying to change the state from blue to red

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 23, 2019

By

President Donald Trump thinks he will win New Mexico. He's repeated the factoid multiple times, including to a group of oil and gas workers and executives Wednesday at a conference in Pittsburgh, PA. But he also made two significant mistakes to put that support in jeopardy.

First, the president indicated he was building his "wall" on the border of Colorado, which is north of New Mexico. It would mean that New Mexico was now part of Mexico.

Second, it was reported by the Albuquerque Journal that their city is yet another one Trump's campaign is refusing to pay for security costs.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Intel Committee has ‘recent evidence’ Ukraine witnesses are working together to ‘coordinate’ their stories

Published

46 mins ago

on

October 23, 2019

By

House investigators have "recent evidence" of witnesses working to coordinate their testimony before Congress, a Democratic congressman revealed on MSNBC on Wednesday.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who sits on the Intelligence and Judicial committees, was interviewed by MSNBC Chris Hayes.

"Final question, what is the timeline here?" Hayes asked. "There is some transparency argument that at some point this can’t be behind closed doors, the American people, all of us, Republicans, Democrats, citizens and journalists have to hear what’s happening."

"You’re absolutely right and there will be a public phase," Swalwell replied.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani is looking for a lawyer — after saying he didn’t need one: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 23, 2019

By

On Wednesday, CNN reported that President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani is looking for a defense attorney to represent him.

This report comes after Giuliani said last week that he would not seek legal representation unless he believed he needed it.

Giuliani is currently under criminal investigation for the scheme he apparently helped facilitate in the Ukraine, where Trump withheld military aid in the fight against Russia while demanding their leaders investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image