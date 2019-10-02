Trump repeatedly says in Oval Office rant: Adam Schiff ‘couldn’t carry’ Mike Pompeo’s jockstrap
In an Oval Office rant on Wednesday, President Donald Trump alleged that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) “couldn’t carry” Secretary Mike Pompeo’s jockstrap.
The remarks were made while Trump was meeting with the president of Finland, according to a pool report.
Trump, in the Oval with the president of Finland, says repeatedly of Schiff vs. Pompeo: Schiff “couldn’t carry his ‘blank-strap.’”
— Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) October 2, 2019
— Anne Rumsey Gearan (@agearan) October 2, 2019
— Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) October 2, 2019
Trump asked about even GOP concerns about threats about the whistleblower:
Trump: "I don't care. I think a whistleblower should be protected, if the whistleblower is legitimate." Per pooler @toddgillman
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) October 2, 2019
The president's manner is feisty. Combative. "
— Debra J. Saunders (@debrajsaunders) October 2, 2019
On POTUS/Oval Office, @kwelkernbc says, "The president said the whistle-blower should be protected if the whistle-blower is legitimate. He's also taking new aim at Adam Schiff, calling him "Shifty Schiff," saying it was a perfect conversation." #AMRstaff
— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) October 2, 2019