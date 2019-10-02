Trump repeatedly says in Oval Office rant: Adam Schiff ‘couldn’t carry’ Mike Pompeo’s jockstrap

In an Oval Office rant on Wednesday, President Donald Trump alleged that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) “couldn’t carry” Secretary Mike Pompeo’s jockstrap.

The remarks were made while Trump was meeting with the president of Finland, according to a pool report.

Read some of the reports in tweets below.

Trump, in the Oval with the president of Finland, says repeatedly of Schiff vs. Pompeo: Schiff “couldn’t carry his ‘blank-strap.’” — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) October 2, 2019

Per White House pooler @toddgillman in the Oval Office just now: "Trump compared Schiff to Pompeo.

"That guy couldn't carry his blank strap" (the phrase he didn't say is likely 'jockstrap')" — Anne Rumsey Gearan (@agearan) October 2, 2019

Helluva White House pool report from the excellent @toddgillman: "Trump compared Schiff to Pompeo

'That guy couldn't carry his blank strap' (the phrase he didnt say is likely jockstrap)" — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) October 2, 2019

Trump asked about even GOP concerns about threats about the whistleblower: Trump: "I don't care. I think a whistleblower should be protected, if the whistleblower is legitimate." Per pooler @toddgillman — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) October 2, 2019

Pooler @toddgillman

"Q that even some Republicans are concerned about threats against the whistleblower.

"I don't care. I think a whistleblower should be protected, if the whistleblower is legitimate."

The president's manner is feisty. Combative. " — Debra J. Saunders (@debrajsaunders) October 2, 2019

