Trump resort sticks Irish cops with a massive bill after they were forced to help guard the president there

Police in Ireland are getting stuck with a massive bill from one of President Donald Trump’s golf resorts after they were forced to help guard the president when he traveled there this past June.

The Washington Post’s David Fahrenthold reports that the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg Ireland sent police in Ireland a bill for food and coffee that totaled more than $100,000 after “dozens” of Irish cops were ordered to go to resort to help with presidential security.

Included in the bill were a lunch that cost more than €5,000, “snack bags” that cost €1,750, and “additional tea and coffee due to inclement weather” that cost €875.

The bill demonstrates how the president and other members of his administration generate significant revenue for the president’s own businesses when they stay at them. Vice President Mike Pence last month similarly stayed at the Trump Doonbeg resort even though it was a three-hour drive away from the official meetings he was scheduled to attend in Dublin.

Check out a copy of the bill sent to Irish police below.

