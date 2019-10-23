Quantcast
Trump resort sticks Irish cops with a massive bill after they were forced to help guard the president there

Published

1 min ago

on

Police in Ireland are getting stuck with a massive bill from one of President Donald Trump’s golf resorts after they were forced to help guard the president when he traveled there this past June.

The Washington Post’s David Fahrenthold reports that the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg Ireland sent police in Ireland a bill for food and coffee that totaled more than $100,000 after “dozens” of Irish cops were ordered to go to resort to help with presidential security.

Included in the bill were a lunch that cost more than €5,000, “snack bags” that cost €1,750, and “additional tea and coffee due to inclement weather” that cost €875.

The bill demonstrates how the president and other members of his administration generate significant revenue for the president’s own businesses when they stay at them. Vice President Mike Pence last month similarly stayed at the Trump Doonbeg resort even though it was a three-hour drive away from the official meetings he was scheduled to attend in Dublin.

Check out a copy of the bill sent to Irish police below.

Continue Reading

National security expert appalled by Matt Gaetz cell phone stunt: ‘I cannot emphasize enough how serious this is’

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 23, 2019

By

A national security expert and former congressional staffer broke down the seriousness of a breach by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and other Republican lawmakers into a secure area beneath the Capitol.

A group of GOP congress members carrying prohibited cell phones stormed a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility in the Capitol basement, where Laura Cooper, a Pentagon official with jurisdiction over Ukraine policy, was scheduled to testify as part of the House impeachment inquiry.

"Aside from disrupting the testimony of a DoD official shedding light on the President's attempts to extort a sham investigation into the child of his most feared political rival by withholding military aid that Congress gave to resist a Russian invasion," tweeted Mieke Eoyang, vice president of the Third Way think tank's national security program, "storming the SCIF without respecting the security protocols that require people to leave their electronic devices *outside* the space, is actually compromising our national security."

Continue Reading

Rudy Giuliani’s henchmen claim executive privilege concerns in first court appearance

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 23, 2019

By

Rudy Giuliani's henchmen appeared in court on campaign finance violations, and they may attempt to claim evidence in the case is protected by executive privilege.

Ukrainian-American businessmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who were arrested earlier this month on their way out of the country on one-way tickets, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in their first court appearance, according to Courthouse News.

Prosecutors told the court they had issued subpoenas for 50 bank accounts related to the pair.

But an attorney for Parnas told the judge there may be concerns to sort out related to executive privilege due to their relationship with Giuliani, who serves as President Donald Trump's personal attorney.

Continue Reading
 

Ukraine blows up key Trump defense: Top officials knew of military aid freeze before it became public

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 23, 2019

By

Top Ukrainian officials were alerted in early August that $391 million in U.S. military aid had been frozen as President Donald Trump sought to pressure the country to investigate Joe Biden.

That undercuts the president's latest defense arguing that the foreign ally couldn't have felt pressured because Ukraine was not yet aware that the aid had been frozen, reported the New York Times.

Former Ukraine ambassador Bill Taylor told Congress on Tuesday that the freeze was directly related to Trump's demand for an announcement that Biden was under investigation.

Continue Reading
 
 
