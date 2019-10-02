Trump responds to reporter’s pointed question by boasting that Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity love him

President Donald Trump responded to a pointed question from a Finnish reporter on Wednesday by boasting that right-wing talk show hosts Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity both say nice things about him.

After a reporter asked if Trump had asked Finnish President Sauli Niinistö for any special “favors” such as when Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the president ignored her question and started ranting about how tough he was.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The political storm, I’ve lived with it, from the day I got elected,” Trump said. “I’ve done more, and this administration has done more, than any in the history of this country in the first two-and-a-half years. I’m used to it, for me it’s like putting on a suit in the morning.”

Trump then claimed that many people — including two conservative talk show hosts — are in awe of his ability to handle controversy.

“Rush Limbaugh said, ‘I don’t know of any other man in America that could handle it,'” Trump said. “Sean Hannity said that same thing. Others have said the same thing. I don’t know any man in America… because it’s all a fraud!”

Watch the video below.

Trump name-drops Rush Limbaugh and Hannity to gas himself up pic.twitter.com/MlAwFgGl4O — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 2, 2019