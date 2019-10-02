Trump responds to reporter’s pointed question by boasting that Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity love him
President Donald Trump responded to a pointed question from a Finnish reporter on Wednesday by boasting that right-wing talk show hosts Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity both say nice things about him.
After a reporter asked if Trump had asked Finnish President Sauli Niinistö for any special “favors” such as when Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the president ignored her question and started ranting about how tough he was.
“The political storm, I’ve lived with it, from the day I got elected,” Trump said. “I’ve done more, and this administration has done more, than any in the history of this country in the first two-and-a-half years. I’m used to it, for me it’s like putting on a suit in the morning.”
Trump then claimed that many people — including two conservative talk show hosts — are in awe of his ability to handle controversy.
“Rush Limbaugh said, ‘I don’t know of any other man in America that could handle it,'” Trump said. “Sean Hannity said that same thing. Others have said the same thing. I don’t know any man in America… because it’s all a fraud!”
Trump name-drops Rush Limbaugh and Hannity to gas himself up pic.twitter.com/MlAwFgGl4O
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 2, 2019
WATCH: Trump-loving conspiracy theorist goes berserk inside a Catholic church — smashes altar with crowbar
An Arizona man has been arrested and charged after he entered a Catholic church and smashed the altar and several sacred chalices with a crow bar, The Arizona Republic reports.
According to police, 41-year-old Timothy Larson is a proponent of the far-right "QAnon" conspiracy theory, which consists of a series of claims that detail a supposed clandestine "deep state" plot against the Trump administration.
The incident, which took place at the Chapel of the Holy Cross in Sedona, was captured on video and shows Larson swinging the crowbar and striking objects on the church altar before slipping and falling to the ground as another person briefly confronts him. He reportedly spray painted the word "evil" on the sidewalk outside afterwards.
Trump claims Adam Schiff had a ‘mental breakdown’ as event with Finland president quickly goes off the rails
President Donald Trump lashed out at a domestic political rival on Wednesday during a diplomatic event with Sauli Niinistö, the President of the Republic of Finland.
Trump was asked whether he would cooperate with congressional subpoenas.
"Well, I always cooperate," Trump falsely claimed.
"This is a hoax. This is the greatest hoax," Trump said.
Trump then attacked the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).
"He had some kind of a mental breakdown," Trump argued.
India-Pakistan nuclear war could kill 100 million, trigger global cooling
The year is 2025 and militants have attacked India's parliament, killing most of its leaders. New Delhi retaliates by sending tanks into the part of Kashmir controlled by Pakistan.
Fearing it will be overrun, Islamabad hits the invading forces with its battlefield nuclear weapons, triggering an escalating exchange that becomes the deadliest conflict in history and sends millions of tons of thick, black smoke into the upper atmosphere.
This scenario was modeled by researchers in a new paper published on Wednesday, which envisaged more than 100 million immediate deaths followed by global mass starvation as the planet enters a new period of cooling, with temperatures not seen since the last Ice Age.