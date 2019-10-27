Trump says he told Russia of ISIS raid, but not Pelosi and Schiff because ‘Washington is a leaking machine’

During a press conference on Sunday, President Donald Trump congratulated himself after the U.S. military reportedly killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Speaking from the White House, Trump insisted that he had been on the trail of the ISIS leader since his first day in office.

“I would say, where is Baghdadi?” Trump explained.

The president also said that countries like Russia had been notified in advance of the raid but Democratic leaders in the Gang of Eight were reportedly not told even though it is customary.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

Trump suggested that House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) were not told because of potential leaks.

“We have notified some and others are being notified now as I speak,” Trump told the press. “We were going to notify them last night but we decided not to do that because Washington leaks like I’ve never seen before. There is nothing — there is no country in the world that leaks like we do.”

He continued: “And Washington is a leaking machine and I told my people, we will not notify them until the — our great people are out. Not just in, but out.”

“The only people that knew were the few people I dealt with,” Trump said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below from CNN.