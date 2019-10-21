Trump says he’ll ‘probably terminate’ the New York Times and Washington Post ‘from the White House’

President Donald Trump’s Monday night Fox News interview was a televised version of his Twitter rants. Typically The Washington Post is his favorite foe, due to ownership by actual billionaire Jeff Bezos, but in his interview with Sean Hannity, Trump also attacked The New York Times.

“The media is corrupt. Not all the media. I know some great people, including you, but I know some great journalists,” Trump said. “Look, they give Pulitzer Prizes to people that got it wrong. In all these people from The New York Times which is the fake newspaper, we don’t even want it in the White House anymore, and we’re probably going to terminate that and The Washington Post from the White House they are fake.”

Trump didn’t clarify if he meant he was “terminating” the reporters from the White House or the White House’s subscriptions to the papers.

Trump continued, attacking The Times, saying that they apologized to him for their coverage after the election. PolitiFact calls the claim “false.”

“[email protected] False, we did not apologize,” they tweeted. “We stand by our coverage & thank our millions of subscribers for supporting our journalism.”

.@realdonaldtrump False, we did not apologize. We stand by our coverage & thank our millions of subscribers for supporting our journalism. — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) March 29, 2017

