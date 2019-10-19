Quantcast
Trump says illegally profiting from the G-7 Summit was him ‘doing something very good for our country’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump attacked his perceived political opponents on Saturday even as he attempted to defend his decision to host the G-7 Summit at his Trump National Doral Miami golf club.

“I thought I was doing something very good for our country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 leaders,” Trump claimed.

“I announced that I would be willing to do it at no profit or, if legally permissible, at zero cost to the USA. But, as usual, the hostile media and their Democrat partners went crazy!” Trump argued.

Ethics officials have said Trump’s decision to choose Doral is a clear violation of both the constitution’s domestic and foreign emolument clauses.

This article was produced in partnership between the Charleston Gazette-Mail and ProPublica. By Ken Ward, Jr.

Last fall, Gov. Jim Justice called reporters to his office in the West Virginia Capitol for a hastily arranged news conference.

Sitting behind a table and flanked by GOP lawmakers, the governor touted the latest budget surplus and announced a proposed pay raise for teachers and a plan to fix the state’s underfunded public employee health care plan.

