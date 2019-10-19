Trump says illegally profiting from the G-7 Summit was him ‘doing something very good for our country’

President Donald Trump attacked his perceived political opponents on Saturday even as he attempted to defend his decision to host the G-7 Summit at his Trump National Doral Miami golf club.

“I thought I was doing something very good for our country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 leaders,” Trump claimed.

“I announced that I would be willing to do it at no profit or, if legally permissible, at zero cost to the USA. But, as usual, the hostile media and their Democrat partners went crazy!” Trump argued.

Ethics officials have said Trump’s decision to choose Doral is a clear violation of both the constitution’s domestic and foreign emolument clauses.

…..its own 50 to 70 unit building. Would set up better than other alternatives. I announced that I would be willing to do it at NO PROFIT or, if legally permissible, at ZERO COST to the USA. But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019