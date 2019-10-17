Quantcast
Trump says Republicans ‘are all happy’ with his ‘deal’ to sell out the Kurds

2 mins ago

President Donald Trump on claimed during a Thursday night campaign rally in Texas that “all” Republicans on Capitol Hill are “happy” with the deal he cut with Turkey that cave the country Kurdish land in Syria.

Trump praised Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for their work on the deal, which has been blasted as ethnic cleansing.

“I took a lot of heat, even from some of our congressmen, some of our senators,” Trump admitted.

“But now they’re all happy,” he argued.

“I am happy with them,” he added. “I am happy with them.”

Watch:

