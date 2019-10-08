Quantcast
Trump says Sondland would have testified about how innocent he is — after he blocked Sondland’s testimony

1 min ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday blocked European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland from testifying before Congress — and the president then took to Twitter to say that Sondland would have simply testified that he was completely innocent of any wrongdoing.

“I would love to send Ambassador Sondland, a really good man and great American, to testify, but unfortunately he would be testifying before a totally compromised kangaroo court, where Republican’s rights have been taken away, and true facts are not allowed out for the public to see,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Importantly, Ambassador Sondland’s tweet, which few report, stated, ‘I believe you are incorrect about President Trump’s intentions. The President has been crystal clear: no quid pro quo’s of any kind.’ That says it ALL!”

The president’s tweet, however, omits several important facts about Sondland’s text messages with longtime American diplomat Bill Taylor.

In one particularly damning text message exchange, veteran diplomat Bill Taylor told Sondland that it was “crazy” to tie Ukrainian military assistance to the country helping the president’s electoral prospects. Sondland then sent back a text message denying any quid pro quo — and then urging Taylor to take the discussion offline.


Trump obsessed with polygraph testing for aides because ‘they’re not loyal to him’

1 min ago

October 8, 2019

According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump has become obsessed with polygraphing anyone in the White House who might have contact with reporters because no one has been able to stanch the flood of leaks about his administration since he took office.

According to the report, Trump regards anyone who would leak to the press as a "spy," with Politico's Daniel Lippman saying there are loyalty issues within the administration.

"The president is so obsessed with the leaks about him that he has frequently discussed whether to order polygraphs of White House staffers after major disclosures, according to four former White House officials — in what would be a stark and politically risky departure from past practice," the report states." Trump has talked about ordering polygraphs 'constantly' when anything major has leaked, according to a former White House official."

House Dems are unfazed by Trump’s latest obstruction — and think they’ve ‘got the goods’ to impeach: reporter

6 mins ago

October 8, 2019

The Trump administration on Tuesday blocked European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland from testifying before Congress, in a move that House Democrats have warned will only lead to more articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

However, reporter Tom LoBianco, who recently released a biography of Vice President Mike Pence, brings word that Democrats are not overly concerned about the White House's latest efforts to block their probe.

Trump invites Erdogan to White House — just after giving him a green light to massacre Kurdish forces

19 mins ago

October 8, 2019

On Tuesday, a White House official confirmed that President Donald Trump has invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an to the White House on November 13.

This announcement comes less than two days after Trump announced that U.S. forces will be exiting northern Syria and shifting ISIS counterterrorism efforts onto Turkey — a move that drew sharp bipartisan anger, as it could embolden Erdo?an to attack the Kurdish forces that have fought for the United States in the region at great personal risk.

