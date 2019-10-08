Trump says Sondland would have testified about how innocent he is — after he blocked Sondland’s testimony

President Donald Trump on Tuesday blocked European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland from testifying before Congress — and the president then took to Twitter to say that Sondland would have simply testified that he was completely innocent of any wrongdoing.

“I would love to send Ambassador Sondland, a really good man and great American, to testify, but unfortunately he would be testifying before a totally compromised kangaroo court, where Republican’s rights have been taken away, and true facts are not allowed out for the public to see,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Importantly, Ambassador Sondland’s tweet, which few report, stated, ‘I believe you are incorrect about President Trump’s intentions. The President has been crystal clear: no quid pro quo’s of any kind.’ That says it ALL!”

The president’s tweet, however, omits several important facts about Sondland’s text messages with longtime American diplomat Bill Taylor.

In one particularly damning text message exchange, veteran diplomat Bill Taylor told Sondland that it was “crazy” to tie Ukrainian military assistance to the country helping the president’s electoral prospects. Sondland then sent back a text message denying any quid pro quo — and then urging Taylor to take the discussion offline.