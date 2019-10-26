Trump should be very worried about retiring GOP lawmakers who no longer fear him: Ex-Obama official
On MSNBC Saturday, former Obama Deputy Secretary of Labor Chris Lu said that when it comes to impeachment, the Republicans President Donald Trump should fear most in a trial are those who are retiring from office soon.
“Politico is putting out a report … titled “Vow of impeachment silence spreads in Senate,” talking about how some Republican senators, that would include Lamar Alexander and Susan Collins, that they’re pointing to their potential roles as jurors when asked about their views on impeachment,” said host Alex Witt. “Should Democrats interpret that silence as meaning that their votes are up for grabs or not?”
“You know, look, in this Trump era, it’s hard to find many examples of Republicans exercising political courage and standing up against the president,” said Lu. “I would say what the president really should be concerned about, probably Susan Collins, but really, Lamar Alexander and other Republicans that are retiring, not only in the Senate and the House, because for them, they don’t have to fear the wrath of Trump and his base.”
“And as you see this increasing number of House Republicans, most recently Congressman Francis Rooney, who’s been critical of President Trump as well, saying he’s not running — this is kind of a wild card group of people who both either in the House or the Senate could potentially vote on impeachment charges,” said Lu. “But again, the past record of Republicans defying the president hasn’t been great.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Millions face power cuts as California fires spread
Californian officials warned Saturday that "extreme" wind conditions were set to fan wildfires across the north of the US state as residents were ordered to evacuate and millions faced power cuts.
About 50,000 people were ordered to flee their homes in Sonoma county, north of San Francisco, as the Kincade Fire spread to cover 25,455 acres (10,300 hectares) after breaking out on Wednesday.
The blaze, which is burning in remote steep terrain, threatens 23,500 structures and had already forced the evacuation of the small community of Geyserville and nearby vineyard operations.
"This is definitely an event that we're calling historic and extreme," David King, meteorologist for the US National Weather Service, told The Los Angeles Times.
Breaking Banner
Here is how Trump could win again from someone who predicted the 2016 election
I predicted well before the 2016 presidential election that Donald Trump would be elected. I had felt that way ever since he rode down that golden escalator with his rapist invective. Ever since he was elected, I’ve also believed that he’ll be re-elected, more easily this time.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Breaking Banner
Donald Trump is inventing new Constitutional powers out of thin air
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
This week, Trump told an adoring crowd of conservatives, “I have an Article 2, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president." This set the guys who wrote the Constitution and were fearful of the executive branch developing into a monarchy spinning in their graves.