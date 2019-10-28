Trump should stop telling seasoned intel experts how to do their jobs: Ex-CIA analyst lays into the president’s Baghdadi boasts
While the operation that took out ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was a major victory for U.S. forces and for the president who ordered it, at least some intelligence professionals take umbrage at President Donald Trump’s implication that he directed them to focus on the issue.
Former CIA analyst Philip Mudd articulated this frustration clearly on Monday’s edition of CNN’s “New Day.”
“I was just going to say, one thing because I’m slightly irritated this morning. I am so tired of politicians — and I’m including the president — coming in and saying, you really need to prioritize Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the head of ISIS,” said Mudd.
“I really need the president to tell me, as an intel professional, you should go after — and I’m responsible, as president, reminding me — that you should go after the largest head of the terror organization,” he continued sarcastically.
Watch below:
CNN
