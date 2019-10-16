Trump smears Kurdish allies as ‘more of a terrorist threat’ than ISIS during unhinged White House rant
Published 1 min ago
on
By Bob Brigham
Published1 min ago
on
ByBob Brigham
President Donald Trump attacked America’s Kurdish allies during a joint press conference with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.
Trump repeatedly said the Kurds were “no angels” in his comments.
“The PKK, which is a part of the Kurds, as you know, is probably, worse at terror and more of a terrorist threat in my ways than ISIS.
“So it’s a very, semi-complicated — not too complicated if you’re smart — but it’s a semi-complicated problem,” Trump said. “I think it is a problem that we have very nicely under control.”
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Breaking Banner
Trump goes on insane conspiratorial rant accusing Obama of being behind the ‘corrupt’ 2016 election
Published3 mins ago
onOctober 16, 2019
ByBrad Reed
President Donald Trump on Wednesday went on a crazed conspiratorial rant in which he accused former President Barack Obama of being behind the purportedly "corrupt" election in 2016 that Trump himself actually won.
During a joint press conference with Sergio Mattarella, the president uncorked a rambling tirade in which he claimed without any evidence that Obama had tried to rig the 2016 election against him.
"It was a corrupt election," Trump said, before saying that Attorney General Bill Barr was looking into whether that corruption "goes right up to President Obama." The president then predicted that the investigation would implicate Obama.
Breaking Banner
EU ambassador Sondland described as ‘potential national security risk’ by ex-Trump official: report
Published39 mins ago
onOctober 16, 2019
ByBrad Reed
Gordon Sondland, the man whom President Donald Trump appointed to be ambassador to the European Union, was described this week as a "potential national security risk" by a former top White House adviser, according to the New York Times.
According to the Times, former National Security Counsel official Fiona Hill said that Sondland posed a risk to American security because he was shockingly unqualified for the job he was given.
"[Hill] described Mr. Sondland, a hotelier and Trump donor-turned-ambassador, as metaphorically driving in an unfamiliar place with no guardrails and no GPS," the Times reports.
Breaking Banner
‘Not true’: Fox News calls out Trump for lying about keeping US soldiers out of harm’s way
Published1 hour ago
onOctober 16, 2019
ByTana Ganeva
As the U.S. military grapples with the logistics of a quick withdrawal from the northern part of Syria, President Donald Trump drew criticism for abandoning the Kurds and endangering U.S. troops. There are also reports that the army's departure has resulted in members of ISIS escaping from prison.
On Wednesday, Trump defended his decision, insisting that U.S. soldiers were not in danger. "Our soldiers are not in harm's way," he said. “That has nothing to do with us,” he added, about the conflict between Turkey and the Kurds at the Turkish-Syrian border.
But top military officials told Fox News that this was not true. "Not true, according to top US military commanders who tell Fox this is a complicated, deliberate phased withdrawal with a lot of inherent risk," Jennifer Griffin, National Security correspondent for Fox News, wrote on Twitter. "Already US warplanes had to warn approaching foreign troops with a show of force."