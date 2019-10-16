Quantcast
Trump smears Kurdish allies as ‘more of a terrorist threat’ than ISIS during unhinged White House rant

1 min ago

President Donald Trump attacked America’s Kurdish allies during a joint press conference with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

Trump repeatedly said the Kurds were “no angels” in his comments.

“The PKK, which is a part of the Kurds, as you know, is probably, worse at terror and more of a terrorist threat in my ways than ISIS.

“So it’s a very, semi-complicated — not too complicated if you’re smart — but it’s a semi-complicated problem,” Trump said. “I think it is a problem that we have very nicely under control.”

Watch:


