Trump spirals into deranged conspiracy theory when asked about Giuliani: ‘I want to see the server’
President Donald Trump on Wednesday blurted out a nearly incomprehensible conspiracy theory about the 2016 election.
During an Oval Office meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, reporters asked Trump if he expected former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify to the House impeachment inquiry.
Trump sidestepped the question and launched into a rant about “corruption” in the 2016 election.
“Giuliani was seeking out corruption in the 2016 election,” the president said. “There was tremendous corruption in that 2016 election. It was disgraceful what happened and what happened to me and what happened to the Republicans.”
“The election I won but it was corrupted by things that took place in government. Now we’ll see what happens,” Trump remarked as he explained that he anticipates an upcoming Inspector General report to name former FBI Director James Comey and, perhaps, “Obama himself.”
Trump then talked about his fixation with a DNC server that was hacked by Russians on his behalf during the 2016 election.
“For instance, I still ask the FBI, where is the server?” the president continued. “How come the FBI never got the server from the DNC? Where is the server? I want to see the server. Let’s see what’s on the server.”
“So the server they say is held by a company whose primary ownership individual is from Ukraine,” he added. “I would like to see the server. I think it’s very important for this country to see the server. Nobody wants to see it. The media never wants to see it. I’ll tell you, Republicans want to see it. ”
Ohio voter purge targets state’s League of Women Voters head
Ohio’s government admitted that nearly 20 percent of voters targeted in the state’s looming purge of “inactive” were actually active voters.
Earlier this year, the Ohio secretary of state’s office issued a list of 235,000 names targeted for removal from the voter rolls because, the state purported, they had not participated in the last three election cycles. The purge is part of an effort to remove names of people who have passed away or moved. The state is required to send notices to people it plans to remove to give them a chance to verify that they should still be on the rolls.
Trump appoints author of ‘Illuminati Secret Laws of Money’ to federal education board
A Colorado lawyer who's known for authoring a series of "Illuminati self-help books" has been appointed to a federal education board by President Trump, The Denver Post reports.
George Mentz, who was nominated to the Commission on Presidential Scholars last week, teaches online courses on wealth management and is also a writer for the right-wing news site Newsmax. He's authored books titled, “The Illuminati Secret Laws of Money,” “The Illuminati Handbook,” “50 Laws of Power of the Illuminati,” and “100 Secrets and Habits of the Illuminati for Life Success.”
Whoopi Goldberg fact-checks Abby Huntsman on moderate Trump voters: ‘That’s not the middle’
"The View" host Whoopi Goldberg schooled Abby Huntsman, who argued that moderate voters would turn to President Donald Trump if Democrats moved too far left.
The panelists were discussing Tuesday night's debate with guest co-host Chelsea Clinton, who was sitting in for absent Joy Behar, and Huntsman praised the party's moderates.
"I give Mayor Pete (Buttigieg) and Amy Klobuchar kudos," Huntsman said. "Mayor Pete, who I have liked from the beginning, but last night was his best performance yet. (Joe) Biden also, but he delivers what Biden is saying, I think, so much better."
Huntsman and Goldberg clashed over the strength and thoroughness of Buttigieg's policy platforms, and the conservative co-host argued that his plans were more palatable to moderate voters.