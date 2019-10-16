Trump spirals into deranged conspiracy theory when asked about Giuliani: ‘I want to see the server’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday blurted out a nearly incomprehensible conspiracy theory about the 2016 election.

During an Oval Office meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, reporters asked Trump if he expected former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify to the House impeachment inquiry.

Trump sidestepped the question and launched into a rant about “corruption” in the 2016 election.

“Giuliani was seeking out corruption in the 2016 election,” the president said. “There was tremendous corruption in that 2016 election. It was disgraceful what happened and what happened to me and what happened to the Republicans.”

“The election I won but it was corrupted by things that took place in government. Now we’ll see what happens,” Trump remarked as he explained that he anticipates an upcoming Inspector General report to name former FBI Director James Comey and, perhaps, “Obama himself.”

Trump then talked about his fixation with a DNC server that was hacked by Russians on his behalf during the 2016 election.

“For instance, I still ask the FBI, where is the server?” the president continued. “How come the FBI never got the server from the DNC? Where is the server? I want to see the server. Let’s see what’s on the server.”

“So the server they say is held by a company whose primary ownership individual is from Ukraine,” he added. “I would like to see the server. I think it’s very important for this country to see the server. Nobody wants to see it. The media never wants to see it. I’ll tell you, Republicans want to see it. ”

Watch the video clip below.