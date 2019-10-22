Trump spokesman defends ‘lynching’ remark: ‘Let’s talk about what the president has done for African-Americans’
White House deputy spokesperson Hogan Gidley on Tuesday defended President Donald Trump, who recently compared his ongoing impeachment inquiry to a lynching.
Trump made the comparison on Twitter, where he wrote: “All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN!”
Gidley was asked about the remark during an appearance on Fox News.
“The president has used many words all kinds of language to talk about the way the media has treated him since the moment he came down the golden escalator,” Gidley said dismissively. “The president is working for the American people and that’s what this is about. An unfair secretive process for the Democrats. If you are pulled over for a traffic ticket you get more due process.”
Fox News host Sandra Smith asked Gidley if the president would consider taking down the tweet since African-American lawmakers have expressed outrage.
“Let’s talk about what the president has actually done for the African-American community as opposed to so many who just talk about it,” Gidley snapped. “This president has done more to lift the lives of all Americans than anybody else. He is not going to take a back seat to anybody. This relentless attacks from the mainstream media have got to stop. They knew exactly what he was talking about here. He was very clear.”
“Would the president ever consider that maybe it was a poor choice of words and maybe rephrase his wording on impeachment?” Smith pressed.
Gidley said that he had not spoken to the president about the tweet.
“I can speak about poor choices, what the media tries to do to him every day,” the White House spokesperson complained. “The president wasn’t trying to compare himself to the horrific history in this country at all.”
“What he was trying to point out clearly was that he has been attacked relentlessly by the mainstream media without cause, without evidence since the day he took over in this office,” he concluded.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Breaking Banner
State Dept makes last-minute attempt to block Ukraine ambassador Taylor from testifying
The State Department tried to block former Ukraine ambassador Bill Taylor from testifying, but the House Intelligence Committee issued a subpoena to compel his testimony.
Taylor was expected to testify Tuesday morning before Congress as part of the House impeachment inquiry, but the State Department attempted to direct him at the last minute not to appear or to limit his testimony.
Instead, the House Intelligence Committee subpoenaed Taylor, who came out of retirement in June to serve as the top diplomat in Ukraine.
Per Official: "In light of an attempt by [State] to direct Amb William Taylor not to appear for his scheduled deposition, and efforts by [State] to also limit any testimony that does occur, the House Intelligence Committee issued a subpoena to compel his testimony this morning"
CNN
‘Pretty damning already’: Ex-DNI Clapper says diplomat Taylor has already damaged Trump without saying a word
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper told CNN's Poppy Harlow on Tuesday that veteran diplomat Bill Taylor had already done significant damage to President Donald Trump's case against impeachment before he even said a word under oath to congressional investigators.
When asked by Harlow for his opinion of what Taylor will tell the House Intelligence Committee, Clapper responded that he can't imagine it will be helpful to the president.
"I think it's pretty damning already, just based on the revelation of the text exchanges that Ambassador Taylor was part of," Clapper said, referring to messages in which Taylor said it was "crazy" for the Trump administration to hold back military aid to Ukraine for political purposes. "So, I don't know how he can walk those back."
Commentary
That new trade deal with China looks awfully familiar
The United States has reached a “very substantial phase one deal” with China in the high-stakes trade negotiations between the two economic superpowers, Donald Trump says.
But don’t look too closely. Like many of the deals announced in the White House, there may be less there than meets the eye.