Trump spouts off incomprehensible Obamacare joke before attacking John McCain
President Donald Trump on Thursday turned a taxpayer-funded event in Florida into a campaign rally in which he repeatedly attacked his political rivals and the news media.
At one point in the event, Trump leveled an attack on the Affordable Care Act, which he has so far failed to repeal and replace as he promised during the 2016 presidential campaign.
“We eliminated Obamacare’s horrible, horrible, very unfair, unpopular individual mandate,” he said. “A total disaster. That was a big penalty. Where you paid a lot of money for the privilege of not having to pay a lot of money for the privilege of having no health care. You paid not to have healthcare. It was a penalty. How it ever held up in the Supreme Court I don’t know but it did and we just got rid of it. We did it the old-fashioned way. We vastly expanded options including short-term plans and health reimbursement agents — arrangements which are incredible. Many of these are up to 60% less expensive than Obamacare.”
At this point, Trump paused and seemed to wait for people to laugh — and no one did.
“Nobody got that,” he said. “Obamacare. I said Obamacare.”
Trump then pivoted to attacking the late Sen. John McCain, who provided the pivotal vote to stop the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
“We did a great job in running it, we unfortunately had one vote the middle of the night, just one thumbs down, that wasn’t good after years and years of campaigning,” he said.
Watch the video below.
Trump proposes government-run media as his anti-socialism speech devolves into an angry rant about CNN
President Donald Trump suggested on Thursday that CNN’s international operation should be replaced with a government-run news outlet.
At a rally in Florida that was supposed to be about “protecting Medicare from socialist destruction,” Trump lashed out at what he called “corrupt CNN.”
"Some idiot on CNN said, 'You can't win without CNN,'" Trump said, pantomiming an imaginary news anchor. "I guess we showed them. I guess we showed them," he repeated.
He went on to describe CNN as irrelevant, before complimenting Radio Free Europe and Voice of America -- state-run news outlets that broadcast American propaganda. "They did that to build up our country," he added.
Fox’s Shep Smith erupts over Trump’s latest Biden rant — and reveals a potential quid pro quo hiding in plain sight
Fox News host Shepard Smith on Thursday blasted President Donald Trump for urging foreign countries to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
"As the president faces impeachment proceedings, today he did it again on live television," Smith said, showing a clip of Trump saying Ukraine and China should investigate the Bidens.
"If it is determined that the president made that request to help his campaign for re-election, President Trump may have violated federal law. It is illegal to ask a foreign national or foreign country for any political assistance. To our knowledge, no president before President Trump in American history has publicly asked an adversary to investigate a rival."
US court rules that Weinstein trial will go ahead in New York
A US court on Thursday rejected fallen movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's attempts to have his sexual assault trial, due to start in January, moved out of New York city.
The 67-year-old's attorneys asked for the venue change, arguing that intense coverage in New York's tabloids meant Weinstein would not get a fair trial.
But five judges in a state appellate court denied the motion, court documents showed.
Weinstein, once one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, has pleaded not guilty to five charges of sexual assault relating to two women.