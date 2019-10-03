Trump spouts off incomprehensible Obamacare joke before attacking John McCain

President Donald Trump on Thursday turned a taxpayer-funded event in Florida into a campaign rally in which he repeatedly attacked his political rivals and the news media.

At one point in the event, Trump leveled an attack on the Affordable Care Act, which he has so far failed to repeal and replace as he promised during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“We eliminated Obamacare’s horrible, horrible, very unfair, unpopular individual mandate,” he said. “A total disaster. That was a big penalty. Where you paid a lot of money for the privilege of not having to pay a lot of money for the privilege of having no health care. You paid not to have healthcare. It was a penalty. How it ever held up in the Supreme Court I don’t know but it did and we just got rid of it. We did it the old-fashioned way. We vastly expanded options including short-term plans and health reimbursement agents — arrangements which are incredible. Many of these are up to 60% less expensive than Obamacare.”

At this point, Trump paused and seemed to wait for people to laugh — and no one did.

“Nobody got that,” he said. “Obamacare. I said Obamacare.”

Trump then pivoted to attacking the late Sen. John McCain, who provided the pivotal vote to stop the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

“We did a great job in running it, we unfortunately had one vote the middle of the night, just one thumbs down, that wasn’t good after years and years of campaigning,” he said.

