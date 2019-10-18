Trump suffers rare international rebuke in a withering statement from multiple European countries
Leaders from Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the European Parliament, and the United States joined together on Friday to issue a damning statement condemning President Donald Trump and Turkey for the ongoing atrocities in northern Syria.
In the statement, the chairs of foreign affairs committees from each governing body said they consider Turkey’s recent incursion into Syria targeting the Kurdish people to be “military aggression and a violation of international law.”
They continued: “The Turkish offensive is causing suffering for the local people who are forced to flee and a further instability in Syria and the neighboring region.”
After effectively giving the green light to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to invade the region after withdrawing American troops more than a week ago, President Donald Trump has tried to defend his decision and claim that he is working with Turkey to resolve the conflict. But observers argued that the agreement the Trump administration reached with Erdogan on Thursday, which Vice President Mike Pence called a “ceasefire,” was in fact just a complete capitulation to Turkey’s wishes and a betrayal of the Kurds.
The joint statement blasted Trump for abandoning the Kurds, who have long worked as American allies:
We consider the abandonment of the Syrian Kurds to be wrong. The Syrian Democratic Forces, our partner in the Global Coalition, massively contributed to the successful yet unfinished fight against Da’esh in Syria and incurred heavy losses by doing so.
We deeply regret the decision of the President of United States to withdraw American troops from north eastern Syria which marks another landmark in the change of American foreign policy in the Near and Middle East. The turmoil caused by the Turkish offensive may contribute to a resurgence of Islamic terrorism and undermines years of effort and investment to bring stability and peace in this part of the world. Therefore, we hope the United States will take up its responsibility in Syria again.
It added that the chairs of the committees “equally” ask European Union members to take action to immediately end the “horrible war.”
Despite the supposed “ceasefire” announced on Thursday, the Turkish government resumed hostilities in the region on Friday. Trump tried to downplay this development, calling it “minor sniper and mortar fire that was quickly eliminated,” citing only Erdogan as his source of information.
Meanwhile, The Guardian reported:
UN chemical weapons inspectors have announced they are gathering information following accusations that burning white phosphorus was used by Turkish forces against children in Syria earlier this week.
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said on Friday morning that “it was aware of the situation and is collecting information with regard to possible use of chemical weapons”.
The Kurdish Red Crescent said in a statement that six patients, both civilian and military, were in hospital in Hasakah with burns from “unknown weapons” and it was working to evaluate what had been used.
Breaking Banner
Trump lawyer issues bonkers threat to sue CNN over ‘unfair’ coverage of the president
Trump attorney Charles Harder on Friday sent CNN CEO Jeff Zucker a bonkers letter in which he threatened to sue the cable news network for its "biased" coverage of the president.
The letter, which was posted on Twitter by Trump 2020 chief operating officer Michael Glassner, accuses CNN of deceiving the public with its slogan of putting "facts first," and it outlines the many ways the president has been treated poorly by the network.
"Never in the history of this country has a President been the subject of such a sustained barrage of unfair, unfounded, unethical and unlawful attacks by the so-called 'mainstream' media as the current situation," Harder writes. "My clients intend to file legal action against you to seek compensatory damages, treble damages, punitive damages, injunctive relief, reimbursement of legal costs, and all other available legal and equitable remedies to the maximum extent permitted by law."
The View’s audience boos Mick Mulvaney’s confession — and laughs when he denies video evidence
The audience on "The View" reacted in anger and then mockery to White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney's confession to Ukraine quid pro quo -- and then his denial of what he plainly said on video.
President Donald Trump's chief staffer admitted during a press briefing that the White House held up congressionally approved aid to Ukraine as leverage to get the foreign ally to investigate a debunked conspiracy theory.
"We do that all the time with foreign policy, and I have news for everybody," Mulvaney told reporters. "Get over it. There is going to be political influence in foreign policy."
Breaking Banner
Trump flayed for self-pitying whine about how hard it is being president: ‘Resign — you won’t be missed’
President Donald Trump on Friday bitterly complained about the purported ill treatment he's received as president of the United States.
In an angry tweet, the president bemoaned having to deal with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry at the same time he's trying to do unspecified "important work" for the United States.
"Can you believe I am doing this important work for our Country, and have to deal with Corrupt Adam Schiff and the Do Nothing Democrats at the same time?" the president wrote. "It was not intended to be this way for a President!"
Can you believe I am doing this important work for our Country, and have to deal with Corrupt Adam Schiff and the Do Nothing Democrats at the same time? It was not intended to be this way for a President!