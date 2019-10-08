Quantcast
Trump supporter arrested for pulling gun on woman over her Elizabeth Warren bumper sticker

1 hour ago

Police in Moorhead, Minnesota this week arrested a Trump supporter who allegedly pulled his gun on a woman because he disapproved of her bumper sticker supporting the presidential candidacy of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

The Star Tribune reports that an 18-year-old Moorhead woman told local police that she was confronted by 27-year-old Joseph Schumacher who pulled up alongside her car and started yelling about “his dislike for the political bumper sticker” on her car, police said.

The woman continued driving down the street, as she initially didn’t believe the man’s angry rants would amount to anything dangerous.

The man followed her and eventually got out of his vehicle, walked in front her car, and pulled out his gun, police said.

The woman called the police, who eventually found the man eating food at a nearby shopping center and discovered that he did indeed have a loaded handgun in his vehicle. Additionally, one of the two people who was riding in the vehicle with the man confirmed the Warren-supporting woman’s version of events to police.

He was subsequently booked into a local jail on suspicion of felony terroristic threats, being a felon in possession of a gun, and carrying a weapon without a permit.

