Trump sycophant Rand Paul says ‘fair’ to investigate Hunter Biden — then immediately denounces investigating Ivanka and Jared

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), one of President Donald Trump’s most stalwart defenders, is calling for an investigation into Hunter Biden, despite there being no evidence or even legitimate suggestion he has committed any crimes. But when asked about the very legitimate disturbing acts by the President’s daughter and son-in-law, the Kentucky Republican lawmaker immediately offered an entirely different answer.

“If you want to be fair investigate Hunter Biden’s economic dealing in the Ukraine as well,” said Senator Paul, who was granted an enormous amount of time on MSNBC Tuesday morning.

“Does that mean we should be looking deeper into how Jared Kushner’s family got foreign money for 666 Fifth Avenue,” MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle asked Paul, “How Ivanka Trump got 13 trademarks from the Chinese government, how she was able to expand her brand since she took office? I mean, giddyap, let’s do it.”

The somewhat stunned and shaken Senator muttered and mumbled through.

“If, if, you want to go, if, if we want to go, yeah, if we want to go, if we want to go down the road of the politics of self destruction of everybody, criminalize all politicians on both sides of the aisle, go after their family, yes, we could do that,” Senator Paul, literally saying only Democrats who are private citizens, and not Republicans who are literally working in the White House, should be investigated.

As for 666 Fifth Avenue, Ruhle was referring to the billion-dollar-debt Kushner was struggling to pay for a bad building purchase –which miraculously was solved, reportedly thanks to Qatar.

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump has received a lot more than 13 trademarks from China. The first set of Ivanka Trump’s trademarks, three, were granted the exact same day she dined with the President of China – at Mar-a-Lago. Another set of 16 trademarks, which Ivanka Trump applied for in 2016, were granted in 2018, months after she shuttered her business.

“The newest Chinese trademarks cover fashion items including handbags, shoes, wedding dresses, and jewelry,” reported watchdog group CREW. “The trademarks also cover items including nursing homes, sausage casing, and voting machines.”

As for Senator Paul, his Russian ties are showing.

Watch Senator Paul defend the Trump family:

RAND PAUL: If we're going to investigate Giuliani, then we should investigate Hunter Biden.@SRuhle: Does that mean we should investigate how Kushner's family got foreign money? Ivanka's Chinese trademarks? RP: If we want to go down the road of self-destruction, we can do that. pic.twitter.com/4jqvRepoms — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2019