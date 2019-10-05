Trump to block immigrants unable to pay for healthcare
The US will block the entry of immigrants without health insurance or the ability to pay for medical bills, President Donald Trump revealed Friday.
Consular officers will only be allowed to issue visas to prospective immigrants who can prove they “will not impose a substantial burden” on the US health care system, according to a proclamation authored by Trump.
“Lawful immigrants are about three times more likely than United States citizens to lack health insurance,” Trump said in the proclamation.
“Immigrants who enter this country should not further saddle our healthcare system, and subsequently American taxpayers, with higher costs.”
The measure will go into effect on November 3.
Trump made cracking down on immigration a key part of his 2016 presidential campaign platform.
He has pushed wide-ranging immigration law reforms, while tasking authorities with carrying out mass deportations of people in the US illegally.
Last week Washington also announced plans to dramatically lower its ceiling on a decades-old refugee resettlement program by 40 percent.
GOPer Gaetz crashes and burns under withering CNN questions about Trump’s Ukraine quid pro quo
On Saturday, CNN host Michael Smerconish grilled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) about the implications of the new text messages showing how President Donald Trump tried to coerce the Ukrainian government into helping him get dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden — and pushed back hard when Gaetz, one of Trump's most consistent congressional cheerleaders, refused to even acknowledge the basic facts.
"What kind of precedent would we be sitting for future elections if the president's request for foreign assistance in our elections are normalized?" asked Smerconish.
‘Joker’ is a hot mess in the wrong hands
"Joker" is a movie that you ignore at your own peril. Its fans will no doubt complain that this review focuses on politics, but the movie's political implications are so explicit and intentional (despite the main character's last-minute protestations to the contrary) that ignoring them would be the film critic equivalent of dereliction of duty. If you're going to be a "message" picture, then your message defines your artistic merit.
Is it a dangerous manifesto that could inspire incels to commit acts of violence, as some of its critics fear? An edgy character study teeming with social commentary, as director Todd Phillips and co-writer Scott Silver seem to have intended? Is it a dark comic book adventure like "The Dark Knight" or a perverse ode to mentally ill social rejects, like the Martin Scorsese classics "Taxi Driver" and "The King of Comedy" (and "The Dark Knight" as well)?
‘Pure fiction’: Trump snarls at the Washington Post and NY Times after report of possible second whistleblower
Donald Trump kicked off his Saturday morning on Twitter by snarling at the Washington Post and the New York Times following their reports of a second whistleblower possibly coming forward and that aides to the president are "horrified" by some of his phone calls to world leaders.