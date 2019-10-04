Trump tries to cover up his crimes with more insane lies: ‘To me everything is about corruption’

President Donald Trump is a master brander. His name is plastered on buildings around the world. It once was slathered on steaks, printed on books and magazines, infused onto vodka, brewed onto beer, flown on an airline, and deceitfully plastered on a “university.”

Friday morning, just 24 hours after publicly committing federal crimes on national television from the White House lawn, Trump tried to rebrand his clarion call urging China to dig up – or manufacture – dirt on his number one political opponent, Joe Biden.

Now, Trump insists, his comments were totally about “corruption,” and had nothing to do with attacking his top Democratic opponent, which is a lie.

“To me everything is about corruption,” Trump told reporters late Friday morning. “We want to find out about what happened with 2016,” he insisted, furthering his conspiracy theory that the Obama administration investigated him in an attempt to illegally interfere in the election, and that Ukraine and the Democrats colluded, while Russia did not attack the U.S. election. All of which is false.

“I don’t care about Biden’s campaign, I do care about corruption,” Trump continued, in a clear lie. “His campaign that’s up to him. Politics, that’s up to them. I don’t care about politics.”

To cover up his crimes from just 24 hours prior, Trump then claimed: “Yesterday somebody asked me a question and I gave an answer, but always in the form of corruption.”

That, too, is a lie.

On Thursday President Trump called not just on China but once again on Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and Hunter Biden.

“China should start an investigation into the Bidens,” Trump illegally declared yesterday.

Watch:

Trump's new favorite word: corruption pic.twitter.com/psRzalTXW5 — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) October 4, 2019