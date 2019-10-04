Trump tries to cover up his crimes with more insane lies: ‘To me everything is about corruption’
President Donald Trump is a master brander. His name is plastered on buildings around the world. It once was slathered on steaks, printed on books and magazines, infused onto vodka, brewed onto beer, flown on an airline, and deceitfully plastered on a “university.”
Friday morning, just 24 hours after publicly committing federal crimes on national television from the White House lawn, Trump tried to rebrand his clarion call urging China to dig up – or manufacture – dirt on his number one political opponent, Joe Biden.
Now, Trump insists, his comments were totally about “corruption,” and had nothing to do with attacking his top Democratic opponent, which is a lie.
“To me everything is about corruption,” Trump told reporters late Friday morning. “We want to find out about what happened with 2016,” he insisted, furthering his conspiracy theory that the Obama administration investigated him in an attempt to illegally interfere in the election, and that Ukraine and the Democrats colluded, while Russia did not attack the U.S. election. All of which is false.
“I don’t care about Biden’s campaign, I do care about corruption,” Trump continued, in a clear lie. “His campaign that’s up to him. Politics, that’s up to them. I don’t care about politics.”
To cover up his crimes from just 24 hours prior, Trump then claimed: “Yesterday somebody asked me a question and I gave an answer, but always in the form of corruption.”
That, too, is a lie.
On Thursday President Trump called not just on China but once again on Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and Hunter Biden.
“China should start an investigation into the Bidens,” Trump illegally declared yesterday.
Commentary
Ukraine isn’t nearly enough
Impeachment isn’t just about the presidency of Donald Trump. It’s about the role of Congress in our republic.
Many Congressional Democrats want to see a narrow, specific bill of impeachment—just three or so articles focusing on Trump’s illegal efforts to enlist the government of Ukraine in his 2020 re-election effort. It’s easy. It’s fast. And it’s something that can be explained to the public in a relatively straightforward manner.
It’s also wrong-headed. Rather than narrow the scope of their indictment of Trump’s presidency, the House Judiciary Committee should present to the full House of Representatives a long list of Trump’s transgressions against our form of governing. His insults of Congress and the judiciary, his repeated failures to fulfill his oath, along with his efforts to usurp the power of sovereign states and impose his will over the lives of individuals.
Commentary
‘Both sides’ fever strikes again: Why does New York Times insist on doing favors for Trump?
The New York Times has yet again taken a story that should, objectively speaking, be damaging to Donald Trump and found a way to put some spin on the ball so it looks like a problem for the Democrats. This time, it came in the form of a breathless headline designed to make House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a man whose sense of moral rectitude would put Captain America to shame, look look like a scofflaw.
This headline gives life to accusations coming from the notoriously dishonest Trump, who is spinning a wild story about Schiff plotting "a scam" with the whistleblower to bring down his presidency.