Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump wanted to shoot immigrants in the legs — and build a moat with alligators: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump offered absolutely bizarre ideas to shut down the border with Mexico according to a new bombshell report from The New York Times.

“The Oval Office meeting this past March began, as so many had, with President Trump fuming about migrants. But this time he had a solution. As White House advisers listened astonished, he ordered them to shut down the entire 2,000-mile border with Mexico — by noon the next day,” the newspaper reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump wanted a cost estimate to build a moat.

“Privately, the president had often talked about fortifying a border wall with a water-filled trench, stocked with snakes or alligators, prompting aides to seek a cost estimate. He wanted the wall electrified, with spikes on top that could pierce human flesh,” the paper noted. “After publicly suggesting that soldiers shoot migrants if they threw rocks, the president backed off when his staff told him that was illegal. But later in a meeting, aides recalled, he suggested that they shoot migrants in the legs to slow them down. That’s not allowed either, they told him.”

Trump’s threat to shut down the border may still occur.

“Today, as Mr. Trump is surrounded by advisers less willing to stand up to him, his threat to seal off the country from a flood of immigrants remains active,” The Times noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump wanted to shoot immigrants in the legs — and build a moat with alligators: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

President Donald Trump offered absolutely bizarre ideas to shut down the border with Mexico according to a new bombshell report from The New York Times.

"The Oval Office meeting this past March began, as so many had, with President Trump fuming about migrants. But this time he had a solution. As White House advisers listened astonished, he ordered them to shut down the entire 2,000-mile border with Mexico — by noon the next day," the newspaper reported.

Trump wanted a cost estimate to build a moat.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

State Department Inspector General giving ‘urgent’ Ukraine briefing to Congress: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

The top watchdog at the State Department will be giving an "urgent" briefing to Congress on Ukraine, ABC News reported Tuesday.

"The State Department’s Inspector General is expected to brief staffers from several House and Senate committees on Wednesday afternoon about documents obtained from the department’s Office of the Legal Adviser concerning documents related to the State Department and Ukraine, sources familiar with the planned briefing told ABC News," the network reported.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr was in Rome to hear a secret tape from the Maltese professor who kicked off the Russia investigation: report

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast's Barbie Latza Nadeau reported that one of the primary purposes for Attorney General William Barr's mysterious trip to Italy with U.S. Attorney John Durham was to hear a secret tape from Joseph Mifsud, the shadowy Maltese professor whose actions helped to trigger the Russia investigation.

"The Daily Beast has learned that Barr and Durham were especially interested in what the Italian secret service knew about Joseph Mifsud, the erstwhile professor from Malta who had allegedly promised then candidate Donald Trump’s campaign aide George Papadopoulos he could deliver Russian 'dirt' on Hillary Clinton," wrote Nadeau. "The Italian Justice Ministry public records show that Mifsud had applied for police protection in Italy after disappearing from Link University where he worked and, in doing so, had given a taped deposition to explain just why people might want to harm him. "

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image