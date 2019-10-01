Trump wanted to shoot immigrants in the legs — and build a moat with alligators: report

President Donald Trump offered absolutely bizarre ideas to shut down the border with Mexico according to a new bombshell report from The New York Times.

“The Oval Office meeting this past March began, as so many had, with President Trump fuming about migrants. But this time he had a solution. As White House advisers listened astonished, he ordered them to shut down the entire 2,000-mile border with Mexico — by noon the next day,” the newspaper reported.

Trump wanted a cost estimate to build a moat.

“Privately, the president had often talked about fortifying a border wall with a water-filled trench, stocked with snakes or alligators, prompting aides to seek a cost estimate. He wanted the wall electrified, with spikes on top that could pierce human flesh,” the paper noted. “After publicly suggesting that soldiers shoot migrants if they threw rocks, the president backed off when his staff told him that was illegal. But later in a meeting, aides recalled, he suggested that they shoot migrants in the legs to slow them down. That’s not allowed either, they told him.”

Trump’s threat to shut down the border may still occur.

“Today, as Mr. Trump is surrounded by advisers less willing to stand up to him, his threat to seal off the country from a flood of immigrants remains active,” The Times noted.

